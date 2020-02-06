Silverado Exterior Storage Solutions | Tech Guide

Everything You Need to Know About Exterior Truck Storage

PAOLI, Pa. (February 6th, 2020) – Trucks are built for work; whether it’s hauling camping gear or furniture, to tools for work, to a cornhole set and cooler full of adult sodas to tailgate the big game. Even if you aren’t using your truck as a dedicated work vehicle, chances are very good that you’ll haul something in the bed eventually.

No matter where you fall in the spectrum of truck enthusiasts, a truck can always benefit from some additional storage space and ways to organize and manage precious cargo. AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Silverado Exterior Storage Solutions technical guide is the definitive overview to Silverado storage solutions—and not just truck bed racks and toolboxes! Explaining the benefits of upgraded truck exterior storage, AT’s guide lists every imaginable storage option style while explaining their uses and benefits.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/solving-silverado-exterior-storage-solutions.html

