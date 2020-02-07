Other Series Racing ARCA Deegan and Hall set pace at Daytona in ARCA practice

By Briar Starr
-

After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers were back on track today at Daytona International Speedway. There were two practice sessions that took place in the afternoon with most of the field taking laps.

In the first practice, it was NASCAR Superstar Hailie Deegan placing fastest in the No. 4 DGR-Crosley Ford with a lap time of 49.027 seconds at a speed of 183.572 mph. In the final practice session, ARCA newcomer, Connor Hall, set the pace for Chad Bryant Racing in the No. 22 with a time of 49.476 seconds at 181.906 mph.

While this will be Deegan’s first full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series, it won’t be her first rodeo as she has six starts to her credit with a best finish of fifth at Indianapolis Raceway Park last season. Despite not having much superspeedway experience, she was still able to learn some things for tomorrow’s Lucas Oil 200.

“That was the real drafting practice that I had with more than five cars,” she said. “I needed that, and I didn’t get a lot of that in the test. It was really good leading the pack too. Felt super stable, not darty at all.”

One practice was good enough for the Temecula, California native as she did not compete in the final practice session.

Well over 32 cars took to the track in the first practice session with Deegan being the fastest followed by Drew Dollar in the Venturini Motorsports No. 15 Toyota, Tanner Gray in the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford, Riley Herbst in the No. 18 Toyota, Bret Holmes in the No. 23 Chevrolet, Connor Hall in the No. 22 Ford, Jacob Heafner in the No. 77 Ford, Gus Dean in the No. 32 Chevrolet, Michael Self in the No. 25 Toyota and Ryan Repko in the No. 20 Toyota rounding out the top-10.

As for the final practice, it was a who’s who in the top-10. Hall was fastest with Dave Mader III in second, Dominique Van Wieringen in third, Willie Mullins in fourth, Sean Corr in fifth, Jason White in sixth, Thad Moffitt in seventh, Natalie Decker in eighth, Chuck Hiers in ninth, and Jacob Heafner completing the top-10 in the final practice session. Only 24 cars participated in the session. Michael Self, Drew Dollar, Ryan Repko and Riley Herbst did not take a lap in final practice.

With both practice sessions done for the day, the ARCA Menards Series drivers will take to the track tomorrow with group qualifying scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET with no live TV coverage. That will set the field for the annual Lucas Oil 200 at 4:30 p.m. ET live on Fox Sports 1.

ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
The Van Wieringen’s double down with Rette...

Official Release - 0
Rette Jones Racing (RJR) announced today that siblings Dominique and Tristan Van Wieringen will double down and compete in ARCA Menards Series competition beginning with Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.
Read more
Sam Mayer, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Official Release - 0
Sam Mayer enters the 2020 season as the reigning ARCA East champion. He holds the honor of being the youngest NASCAR champion in any national series, earning his title at 16 years three months and eight days.
Read more
Jason Kitzmiller leans on veteran CR7 Motorsports...

Official Release - 0
Surrounded a wealth of knowledge and experience, CR7 Motorsports rookie driver Jason Kitzmiller heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to make his ARCA Menards Series debut.
Read more
Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.06.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and ARCA begin their seasons at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, while NHRA makes its 2020 debut in Pomona, California, and USAC Racing is back on track in Florida for the first time since the Chili Bowl.
Read more
Weekend Schedule for Busch Clash at Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Busch Clash. Jimmie Johnson...
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
Tim McCreadie takes season opener at Golden Isle Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
McCreadie scored an emotional win as he is with a new team this season for Donald and Gena Bradsher in the No. 39. The win was McCreadie's 16th of his Lucas Oil Late Model career. He also was able to pick up the $12,000 bonus to win.
Read more
Greenfield to run eight Truck Series races, NASCAR Crew Chief legend Jeff Hammond to serve as Crew Chief

Briar Starr - 0
Announced tonight by Clay Greenfield Motorsports, Clay Greenfield will once again compete in his own No. 68 Chevrolet that will be sponsored by Rackley Roofing for eight races this season. Alongside Greenfield will be legendary NASCAR Crew Chief Jeff Hammond partnering as crew chief for Greenfield.
Read more
ThorSport Racing celebrates 25th anniversary with silver schemes at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
On Feb. 14th, 2020, the legendary ThorSport Racing crew will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series by having silver paint schemes on their Trucks.
Read more
Josh Williams Motorsports seeks driver with sponsorship for Lucas Oil 200

Briar Starr - 0
It has been two years since Josh Williams has fielded an ARCA car for a race. The last time his own team...
Read more

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
The Van Wieringen’s double down with Rette Jones Racing in 2020

Official Release - 0
Rette Jones Racing (RJR) announced today that siblings Dominique and Tristan Van Wieringen will double down and compete in ARCA Menards Series competition beginning with Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.
Read more
Sam Mayer, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Official Release - 0
Sam Mayer enters the 2020 season as the reigning ARCA East champion. He holds the honor of being the youngest NASCAR champion in any national series, earning his title at 16 years three months and eight days.
Read more
Jason Kitzmiller leans on veteran CR7 Motorsports team for ARCA debut

Official Release - 0
Surrounded a wealth of knowledge and experience, CR7 Motorsports rookie driver Jason Kitzmiller heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to make his ARCA Menards Series debut.
Read more
Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.06.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and ARCA begin their seasons at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, while NHRA makes its 2020 debut in Pomona, California, and USAC Racing is back on track in Florida for the first time since the Chili Bowl.
Read more
