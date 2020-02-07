Jeffrey Earnhardt reunites with JD Motorsports to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

GAFFNEY, SC – JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) is pleased to announce the return of Jeffrey Earnhardt to the driver lineup for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. The grandson of legendary driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt reunites with JDM after running a full season with the team in 2014.

While racing for JDM full time, Earnhardt was able to capture seven Top 20 finishes, placing 18th in the final drivers’ points standings.

Last season, Jeffrey Earnhardt proved that he is capable of running with the best, notching one Top 5 and three Top 10 finishes in just seven starts. With more races on his plate this season, he is expected to continue to shine on track.

JDM & Earnhardt have 12 races on the schedule and are working on additional sponsorship to increase his opportunities to compete this season.

The North Carolina native is eager to return behind the wheel, saying this, “I am really thankful to Johnny Davis and the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for having me on board this season. These guys work hard every week and they’ve demonstrated the ability and desire to compete. I am looking forward to getting back on track this season.”

Earnhardt’s car number will be announced at a later date, along with sponsor information. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more information regarding this season’s latest news.

Though the NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off from Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 15th, Jeffrey Earnhardt’s season kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14th. To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt as he prepares for the start of the season, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM