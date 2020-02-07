PECK MOTORSPORTS AND HOLLA® SPIRITS ANNOUNCE RUN IN DAYTONA

Todd Peck Adds to Truck Entry List with Growing Pennsylvania Vodka Company

YORK, PA (February 7, 2020) – Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned spirits company, is headed to NASCAR’s biggest stage, the Daytona International Speedway. The vodka brand will partner with Peck Motorsports and driver Todd Peck to make an all Pennsylvania-based team in the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series opener. Peck will enter the No. 96 Holla Vodka Chevrolet Silverado in his third start at the Daytona International Speedway. He has a best finish of 18th in the race.

Holla Spirits is a proud Central Pennsylvania company and will make their NASCAR team partnership debut with Peck Motorsports- staying true to supporting their local community and residents. More than that, this partnership will bring awareness to rare childhood diseases both Peck and Patrick Shorb, owner and founder of Holla Spirits, were both diagnosed. Peck was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis and Shorb has two rare genetic conditions known as Fabry and Charcot Marie-Tooth (CMT) diseases, including a complete gene deletion known to be the only documented case worldwide.

“We really hope this is the start of a great relationship with the NASCAR community and its fans,” said Shorb. “Todd and the entire Peck family are great people and are really my ‘neighbors’ here in Central Pennsylvania. It makes it special to support Todd in his NASCAR career. Like me, he’s overcome adversity to be successful. Now, he’s helping us to bring Holla Vodka to Daytona. We can’t more thrilled to see our brand on NASCAR’s biggest stage.”

Holla Vodka is now available in more than 100 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania and is available for Pennsylvanians to order online at www.hollaspirits.com. The brand is currently in plans for further distribution in the coming months. This opportunity with Peck will help market the brand nationally.

“It’s been cool to watch Holla vodka take off,” said Peck. “Patrick is a great friend and we’re thankful that he wanted to help us out. He knows that NASCAR fans are looking for a great tasting vodka and that’s what Holla is. We want to get to Daytona and have a great race and get Holla out front. We’re all excited to get this partnership started.”

The NextEra 250 will be televised live on FS1 on Friday, February 14.

About Peck Motorsports

Peck Motorsports is the only professional NASCAR race team headquartered in central Pennsylvania. Founded in 1988, Peck Motorsports is a family operation. Brothers Dr. Mike Peck and Tom Peck operated the team with success throughout the 90s. Today the team is still led by Dr. Mike Peck, but this time with son Todd Peck behind the wheel.

The family has a long, trusted history in the sport. Tom Peck has numerous Top-10 and Top-Five finishes in the highest ranks of NASCAR. Todd Peck is the next generation of Peck Motorsports to carry on the legacy of proud Pennsylvania racers.

About HOLLA® Spirits

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, PA-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s original and flavored vodkas provide an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, rebellious, unpretentious and affordable vodka for the next generation. Holla blends its vodkas using high quality base distillates and natural flavor ingredients. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” Known as the “Vodka for Pussy Lovers ®,” the brand’s satirical take on the vodka industry is used as a force for good to support women’s empowerment and the humane treatment of cats.