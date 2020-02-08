Bluetooth-Enabled Motorcycle Helmets: Why You Need One?

Bluetooth-enabled motorcycle helmets are nothing new today. If you think a little we use Bluetooth almost every day. If you are wondering why, we have to say that nothing beats this technology when you have to exchange data in short range. There are many advantages of using a Bluetooth-enabled helmet while your ride your motorbike and we are sure that once you experience such a ride you aren’t going to ride again using your old (non-Bluetooth) helmet. The following article will hopefully give you the reasons why you need a Bluetooth-enabled helmet and how to get one for yourself for much cheaper than you think it costs. If you are thinking of buying a helmet then this article is the right for you.

The reasons to get such a motorcycle helmet are numerous, but we have decided to point out just a few. So let’s begin!

Bluetooth in your helmet: Is it necessary?

Thanks to the modern technology all the controls and apps can be fully controlled using your own voice. According to this when you pair up your smartphone and your helmet, you will be able to use the helmet microphone to do many things on your smartphone.

Generally, when you use a standard Bluetooth setup you will have to switch between audio sources and only one audio source can be active at a time. On the other hand, advanced versions will allow you to do more tasks at once, for example, you can listen to two audio sources at the same time which will allow you to listen to your music while having a conversation.

Listen to music from your phone

You can also use your smartphone to listen to your favorite songs. Everything you have on it can be transferred to your helmet and it even gets better when you have a passenger with Bluetooth-enabled helmet as well. Basically everything you are listening to will be transmitted to the other helmet if they are paired up. So listening to some good music together always looks like a good idea, right?

Communicate even with your helmets on

You have to agree that when you are having a passenger on your motorcycle you can’t have a conversation with your helmets on. However, when you pair them up using Bluetooth the intercom function will allow you to have a normal conversation.

The same function will also allow you to have a group char with the other riders in your group. However, take care to stay within 100m range if you want a clear communication.

You can use your navigation app with ease

When you are riding to an unknown destination, using a navigation app makes life much easier. However having to look to the navigation screen is definitely dangerous and not recommended. After all you have to take care of your own safety at first place.

Luckily, you can install a navigation app on your smartphone and you can listen to the navigation instructions through the helmet speakers while you are on the road.

Texting and sending emails while riding. Why not?

Another great option these helmets can offer is the possibility to receive texts messages or emails. So basically, when you hear the notification sound on your smartphone you can ask your smartphone to read you the message aloud and write one as you dictate. Real time communication has never been easier.

Making and receiving phone calls is simple

When you have Bluetooth-enabled helmet it is easy to use voice commands to control your phone. Receiving and making phone calls is very simple and it definitely won’t distract you while you are riding your motorcycle.

Enjoy your favorite radio station

Another great feature of Bluetooth-enabled helmets is the possibility to listen to the radio while wearing them on. So, if you want to listen to your favorite radio station you don’t need to use your smartphone app. Use the helmet’s built-in radio tuner and save your smartphone battery at the same time. Additionally, some helmets can be used for CB radio exchange.

How to set up helmet Bluetooth

When we talk about Bluetooth it can be built-in in the helmet or added. This doesn’t really matter because all the features will operate in the same way. To pair up the helmet with your device it has to support Bluetooth connection.

Each headset comes with large buttons that can be controlled with your fingertips and it is normally placed on the left side of the helmet. This allows you to keep your right hand on the throttle.

However, reaching to the left side from time to time can distract you so if you feel safer with both of your hands on the handlebars there are remote devices which can be installed on the handlebars. There are also remotes that can be mounted on your wrists. However, these remotes can only serve as secondary pieces which can pass on the button commands.

Bluetooth retrofit kits

Having a retrofit kit is another option to make your helmet Bluetooth friendly. This device connects the headset with other audio components. Based on this you can install flat speakers inside your helmet or use earphones. Additionally you can add a miniature microphone which is always handy.

Helmets with built-in Bluetooth

If you want to buy a helmet with integrated Bluetooth it is good to know that the headset wires are positioned on the outer side of the helmet. Also both the speakers and the microphone are hidden underneath the inside padding. Don’t let this worry you in case you need to replace or upgrade any of these components. They are easily accessible and can be replaced without problems.

If you take into consideration the advantages of using a Bluetooth-enabled helmet we are sure that this article with help you decide buying a Bluetooth helmet instead of a standard one. Not only it makes the communication while riding much more comfortable, but all the safety advantages should be enough to help you decide.