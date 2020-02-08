Other Series Racing ARCA Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season opener at Daytona
Michael Self earned his sixth career pole award with his quick lap at Daytona on Saturday, Feb. 8. Photo by Kyle Zedaker/ARCA

Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season opener at Daytona

By Briar Starr
-

Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today’s ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona pole is the first time that Self qualified first at Daytona and the first time since the No. 25 Venturini Motorsports car qualified on the front row since 2018 when Natalie Decker accomplished that feat.

“Probably up until last year, qualifying was a bit of a sour point for me because I always have such bad qualifying results,” Self said. “But we kind of squashed that last year […] to get it here at Daytona International Speedway, it’s really special for Sinclair Oil, Venturini Motorsports and Toyota.”

Self, however, is no stranger to qualifying on the pole at superspeedways. In fact, his first career pole came at Talladega in 2018, where the Utah native qualified first and finished third after leading 21 laps. Despite the small success at superspeedways, Self has yet to win a race at Daytona or Talladega, but today may be the day he crosses that off the list.

Andy Seuss, Dave Mader III, Jason White, Drew Dollar, Riley Herbst, Hailie Deegan, Connor Hall, David Gravel and Dominique Van Wieringen completed the top-10 starters at Daytona.

The Lucas Oil 200 goes green today at 4:30 p.m. ET live on Fox Sports 1.

Official Starting Line Up

  1. Michael Self
  2. Andy Seuss
  3. Dave Mader III
  4. Jason White
  5. Drew Dollar
  6. Riley Herbst
  7. Hailie Deegan
  8. Connor Hall
  9. David Gravel
  10. Dominique Van Wieringen
  11. Tanner Gray
  12. Jacob Heafner
  13. Ryan Repko
  14. Gus Dean
  15. Thad Moffitt
  16. Jason Kitzmiller
  17. J.J. Pack
  18. Chuck Hiers
  19. Bret Holmes
  20. Natalie Decker
  21. Sean Corr
  22. Willie Mullins
  23. Thomas Praytor
  24. Scott Melton
  25. John Ferrier
  26. Benny Chastain
  27. Eric Caudell
  28. Tim Richmond
  29. Scott Reeves
  30. Brad Smith
  31. Ryan Huff
  32. Chuck Buchanan JR

Just one driver will not be making the race and that’s the No. 0 of Con Nicolopoulous for Wayne Peterson Racing.

Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

