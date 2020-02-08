Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season opener at Daytona

Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today’s ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona pole is the first time that Self qualified first at Daytona and the first time since the No. 25 Venturini Motorsports car qualified on the front row since 2018 when Natalie Decker accomplished that feat.

“Probably up until last year, qualifying was a bit of a sour point for me because I always have such bad qualifying results,” Self said. “But we kind of squashed that last year […] to get it here at Daytona International Speedway, it’s really special for Sinclair Oil, Venturini Motorsports and Toyota.”



Self, however, is no stranger to qualifying on the pole at superspeedways. In fact, his first career pole came at Talladega in 2018, where the Utah native qualified first and finished third after leading 21 laps. Despite the small success at superspeedways, Self has yet to win a race at Daytona or Talladega, but today may be the day he crosses that off the list.

Andy Seuss, Dave Mader III, Jason White, Drew Dollar, Riley Herbst, Hailie Deegan, Connor Hall, David Gravel and Dominique Van Wieringen completed the top-10 starters at Daytona.

The Lucas Oil 200 goes green today at 4:30 p.m. ET live on Fox Sports 1.

Official Starting Line Up

Michael Self Andy Seuss Dave Mader III Jason White Drew Dollar Riley Herbst Hailie Deegan Connor Hall David Gravel Dominique Van Wieringen Tanner Gray Jacob Heafner Ryan Repko Gus Dean Thad Moffitt Jason Kitzmiller J.J. Pack Chuck Hiers Bret Holmes Natalie Decker Sean Corr Willie Mullins Thomas Praytor Scott Melton John Ferrier Benny Chastain Eric Caudell Tim Richmond Scott Reeves Brad Smith Ryan Huff Chuck Buchanan JR

Just one driver will not be making the race and that’s the No. 0 of Con Nicolopoulous for Wayne Peterson Racing.