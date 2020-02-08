Other Series Racing ARCA Michael Self sweeps at Daytona after starting on pole
Michael Self started off his title campaign in winning fashion for the second time at Daytona. Photo by Kyle Zedaker/ARCA.

Michael Self sweeps at Daytona after starting on pole

By Briar Starr
-

In what was a wreck-filled race and day, one driver was able to survive the madness and that was Venturini Motorsports’ Michael Self who brought home the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway to win the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.

Self qualified on the pole and pretty much stayed out front for the majority of the race. Most importantly, he missed several wrecks including a big one that happened on Lap 49. In the end, Self accomplished his second win at Daytona for Venturini Motorsports, having also won in 2018.

“It’s unbelievable. I can tell you the second time is every bit as sweet as the first,” he said. “And to do it with this group of people around me. Sinclair Oil, Toyota, my family here, a bunch of my friends here. It’s no secret, it’s a little extra special to come to Daytona. And to do it here with these guys makes it more special on top of that. Just a truly amazing day for us a little bit surreal.”

After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers had their first race of the season on a sunny and cool Saturday afternoon in Daytona Beach, Florida. It didn’t take long though for the cautions to start flying. In fact, the first quarter of the race was run almost under caution.

The cautions started out on the first lap of the race. Andy Seuss in the No. 02 OUR Motorsports got tangled up going into Turn 3. Seuss had contact with World of Outlaw star David Gravel, which sent Seuss spinning in the grass and coming back up the track collecting Scott Reeves in the No. 88 and Eric Caudell in the No. 7. Then on Lap 11, the caution came out again for the No. 97 of Jason Kitzmiller. Kitzmiller had an engine failure on track, which prompted ARCA officials to throw the caution. The same would happen again just after a Lap 16 restart for Brad Smith in the No. 48. Smith also experienced an engine failure that ended his day early.

A restart came on Lap 24 and we saw a few green flag laps before another caution fell. On Lap 38, a big wreck occurred going into Turn 1. Several drivers were involved including Natalie Decker, Willie Mullins, David Gravel, Connor Hall, Dave Mader III, John Ferrier, and J.J. Pack.

It seemed like the word caution would be the drinking word for the Lucas Oil 200, at least for the first half of the race. A yellow slowed the pace once more on Lap 49 for the No. 11 of Chuck Hiers in the Andy Hillenburg entry. Hiers got an accidental bump draft that went wrong after a slight shove from Hailie Deegan in the No. 4 off Turn 2. Hiers’ No. 11 slammed the backstretch wall and the car was totaled and was done for the night.

It seemed like this race would never get some green flag laps under its belt, but a long green-flag run broke out after a restart on Lap 55. The drivers maintained their cool and continued to set a smooth pace, hoping for a clean race to the finish.

Some activity started to develop, however, with 15 to go. Smoke began to come out of the back of the No. 17 of DGR-Crosley driver Tanner Gray. Gray, who was Deegan’s teammate for this race, was eventually black flagged for excessive smoke. Gray brought his car down pit road and was done early due to a blown engine.

While a caution did not come out for Gray, it came out for debris with 10 to go on the backstretch. It appeared as though this debris came from the No. 28 of David Gravel as when he came down pit road, the entire right side of the door came off his car. In what is mandatory for the ARCA Series, Gravel needed a window to go back on the track and finish the race. He was able to get a window, but his whole right side was tapped up in order to finish.

A late-race restart came with four laps to go with Michael Self, Hailie Deegan, Drew Dollar and Bret Holmes out front, all searching for their first Daytona victory. With very little time, Deegan tried all she could to make a move on Self, but eventually she ran out of time to get a run on the No. 25 machine as Self went on to take the checkered flag at Daytona.

This was Self’s first victory at Daytona International Speedway. Self led 61 of the scheduled 80 laps to earn his eighth ARCA Menards Series victory.

Despite falling short, Deegan was still excited about her second-place finish in her Daytona debut.

“Pretty much at the end there, all I wanted to do was finish,” she said. “My goal for this race was top three to top-five was a victory for me. I was totally fine finishing second. I wasn’t going to try to do anything to Michael. It is a long season and I have to race against these guys week in and week out. It is best to stay on good terms with them.”

Official Results

  1. Michael Self
  2. Hailie Deegan
  3. Drew Dollar
  4. Sean Corr
  5. Thad Moffitt
  6. Jason White
  7. Riley Herbst
  8. Willie Mullins
  9. Bret Holmes
  10. Scott Melton
  11. Thomas Praytor
  12. David Gravel, one lap down
  13. Charles Buchanan Jr., one lap down
  14. Con Nicolopoulos, four laps down
  15. Benny Chastain, five laps down
  16. Tanner Gray, 10 laps down
  17. Eric Caudell, 13 laps down
  18. Tim Richmond, 25 laps down
  19. Chuck Hiers, OUT
  20. Connor Hall, OUT
  21. Ryan Huff, OUT
  22. Ryan Repko, OUT
  23. Gus Dean, OUT
  24. J.J. Pack, OUT
  25. Dominique Van Wieringen, OUT
  26. Natalie Decker, OUT
  27. Jacob Heafner, OUT
  28. Andy Seuss, OUT
  29. John Ferrier, OUT
  30. Dave Mader III, OUT
  31. Brad Smith, OUT
  32. John Kitzmiller, OUT
  33. Scott Reeves, OUT

Up Next: The ARCA Menards Series takes a few weeks before their next race on Friday, March 6 at Phoenix International Raceway.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Michael Self Wins Lucas Oil 200 Driven...

Official Release - 0
Michael Self edged 18-year-old Hailie Deegan by 0.125 seconds to win the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Ford Performance NASCAR: Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd...

Official Release - 0
LIKE THERE WAS ANYTHING YOU COULD DO AT THE END TO GET AROUND MICHAEL FOR THE WIN OR NO? “Pretty much at the end there, all I wanted to do was finish. My goal for this race was top three to top-five was a victory for me."
Read more
ARCA

Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season...

Briar Starr - 0
Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today's ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Deegan and Hall set pace at Daytona...

Briar Starr - 0
After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers were back on track today at Daytona International Speedway. There were two practice sessions that took place in the afternoon with most of the field taking laps.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
ARCA

The Van Wieringen’s double down with Rette...

Official Release - 0
Rette Jones Racing (RJR) announced today that siblings Dominique and Tristan Van Wieringen will double down and compete in ARCA Menards Series competition beginning with Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

ARCA

Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season opener at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today's ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Deegan and Hall set pace at Daytona in ARCA practice

Briar Starr - 0
After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers were back on track today at Daytona International Speedway. There were two practice sessions that took place in the afternoon with most of the field taking laps.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
Other Series Racing

Tim McCreadie takes season opener at Golden Isle Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
McCreadie scored an emotional win as he is with a new team this season for Donald and Gena Bradsher in the No. 39. The win was McCreadie's 16th of his Lucas Oil Late Model career. He also was able to pick up the $12,000 bonus to win.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Greenfield to run eight Truck Series races, NASCAR Crew Chief legend Jeff Hammond to serve as Crew Chief

Briar Starr - 0
Announced tonight by Clay Greenfield Motorsports, Clay Greenfield will once again compete in his own No. 68 Chevrolet that will be sponsored by Rackley Roofing for eight races this season. Alongside Greenfield will be legendary NASCAR Crew Chief Jeff Hammond partnering as crew chief for Greenfield.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Michael Self Wins Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire, Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd; Ryan Newman Draws Pole for Busch Clash At DAYTONA

Official Release - 0
Michael Self edged 18-year-old Hailie Deegan by 0.125 seconds to win the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Ford Performance NASCAR: Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd in Ford ARCA Debut

Official Release - 0
LIKE THERE WAS ANYTHING YOU COULD DO AT THE END TO GET AROUND MICHAEL FOR THE WIN OR NO? “Pretty much at the end there, all I wanted to do was finish. My goal for this race was top three to top-five was a victory for me."
Read more
ARCA

Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season opener at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today's ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Deegan and Hall set pace at Daytona in ARCA practice

Briar Starr - 0
After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers were back on track today at Daytona International Speedway. There were two practice sessions that took place in the afternoon with most of the field taking laps.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
Previous articleMichael Self Wins Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire, Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd; Ryan Newman Draws Pole for Busch Clash At DAYTONA
Next articleKevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com