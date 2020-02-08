RigUp Enhances Partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Driver Austin Dillon in 2020

WELCOME, NC (February 8, 2020) – RigUp, the energy industry’s largest marketplace for on-demand services and skilled labor, is enhancing its partnership with Richard Childress Racing and driver Austin Dillon for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In addition to a co-primary partnership on the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 9, Dillon will race the No. 3 RigUp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in select races during the 2020 season.

“RigUp is extremely pleased to continue and expand our partnership with Austin Dillon, Richard Childress, and the entire RCR team,” said Xuan Yong, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of RigUp. “We pride ourselves in showing our customers appreciation through events like NASCAR races. Many of the highly-skilled contractors who find work on RigUp’s platform are big NASCAR fans, and the entertainment and hosting possibilities within the NASCAR race events are second to none.”

Founded in 2014, RigUp is the largest and fastest growing digital workforce and vendor marketplace in the North American energy industry. RigUp connects companies in the energy industry to available highly-skilled contractors and service companies. RigUp is active across every oil and gas basin in the continental United States, and has also expanded into other energy verticals, such as midstream and renewables.

“After we partnered with Richard Childress Racing at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway last year, we immediately saw the significance of a NASCAR team partnership,” said Mike Witte, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of RigUp. “Not only is this an amazing way to show gratitude to our customers, there are excellent B2B opportunities within the NASCAR garage. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a world-class team and driver such as Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon.”

RigUp joins Dow, Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Offroad, American Ethanol and AstraZeneca as major partners on the No. 3 Chevrolet in 2020.

“We welcome RigUp to our family of corporate partners and look forward to helping them extract maximum value from their partnership with Richard Childress Racing,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “RigUp’s focus on technology and speed in the energy labor market closely matches our emphasis in NASCAR and we know it will be a very productive partnership.”

About RigUp

RigUp empowers the men and women who power the world. Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2014, RigUp’s marketplace is transforming the energy industry by seamlessly connecting field workers with energy companies to get the job done-whenever, wherever.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2020 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Offroad/Dow/American Ethanol/Symbicort/RigUp Chevrolet), along with Rookie of the Year contender and two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program will include Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider (TaxSlayer Chevrolet) and Kaz Grala in select races during the year.