PHOENIX RACEWAY 48-HOUR FLASH SALE AVAILABLE NOW FOR FANSHIELD 500 NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE, MARCH 8

By Official Release
PHOENIX – With the beginning of the historic 2020 NASCAR season on the horizon, Phoenix Raceway is getting a head start on the excitement with a 48-hour flash sale for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 8 beginning today at 12 p.m. MST and ending on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The flash sale features a $50 reserved grandstand seat, offering fans 25% off in savings. This is an incredible opportunity for fans to lock in their access to one of the most exciting tracks on the NASCAR circuit and the home of the 2020 NASCAR Championship. The FanShield 500 will also be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series teams will showcase the all-new short track technical package for 2020 designed to further enhance the on-track action.

In addition to the racing action, this flash sale offers fans the opportunity to take in all the excitement at the event, including the midway experience, featuring merchandise haulers and interactive displays from sponsors and vendors as well as a wide range of spectacular food and beverage options.

After fans take advantage of this incredible offer, they can also lock in their access to one of the greatest fan experiences in sports by purchasing their INfield Experience wristband. With INfield access, fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite teams as they stand just feet away inside the NASCAR Cup Series garage and can get up close and personal with drivers as part of the Drivers Meeting Walk and pre-race driver introductions. Following the race, fans can take part in the postrace celebration in Gatorade Victory Lane alongside the winning drivers and teams. Additionally, throughout the entire day, fans can take advantage of the exclusive INfield amenities such as the Miller Lite Beer Garden and the Portacool Chill Zone, Junior Activity Zone and the Gamer Garage.

Fans interested in taking advantage of this limited-time flash sale can do so by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com/FlashSale, or by calling 866-408-RACE between now and 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

