Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Captures Daytona 500 Pole in JTG Daugherty Racing's No....

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Captures Daytona 500 Pole in JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE

By Official Release
-

Daytona Beach, Fla. (February 9, 2020) – – JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award after turning a lap time of 46.253 seconds (194.582) in the No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE. Stenhouse beat out Alex Bowman for the coveted spot that posted a lap of 46.305 (194.363).

“It’s cool,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “Tad and Jodi (Geschickter) are back at the shop and I just want to thank them, Gordon (Smith) and Brad (Daugherty). I’m thankful for the opportunity to be here and to be able to bring guys with me like Brian (Pattie) and Mike (Kelley). They are in my corner. They have been working really hard and been behind me throughout all my career. Ernie (Cope) runs a great organization and great shop. The Hendrick horsepower was amazing. Obviously, we’ve got a few Hendrick cars lined up behind us. Our Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE was really strong. The wind started picking up down the back straightaway – a little headwind – for other guys.

“We’re proud to put the Kroger car on the pole on Kroger Pole Day for their Daytona 500,” Stenhouse Jr. continued. “That was our goal coming down here. Brian and the guys at the shop have been working hard all season for that goal. The whole shop chipped in. We’ve cut car bodies off and put them back on and this goes out to the shop. They’ve worked Saturdays and worked late nights all for me to come down here to jump in the Kroger car and run fast. Looking forward to continuing the momentum on Thursday.”

This is JTG Daugherty Racing’s 12th year competing in the Daytona 500. It’s a huge accomplishment for the racing organization and team owner Tad Geschickter is proud of what his team has in store this season.

“Daytona is the place that highlights the strength of the team and how hard everyone works. To be the fastest car there this weekend makes me really happy for everyone that puts in the time. I’m really proud of everyone that works for JTG. For me personally what comes to mind is the partners like Kroger and everyone that stands behind us through thick and thin. We want to create value for all our partners involved and give them what they deserve. Today was a good day.”

This locks in the first two starting positions for the Daytona 500. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined after the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona on Thursday live from at Daytona at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Official Release

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Clash Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN IN A RACE LIKE THIS WITH THIS FEW CARS LEFT? “Yeah, I actually have. One of my Xfinity wins here was very similar; there were about four cars left. It was me and Chase Elliott, and we beat him back to the line."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Erik Jones Wins Busch Clash At DAYTONA, in 3-Overtime Finish Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Takes Pole for 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
It was the longest Busch Clash At DAYTONA in the 42-year history of the race. And it may well have been the wildest.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Earns Eighth Starting Spot in Thursday’s Second Duel Qualifying Race

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew got off to a solid start in their first qualifying session as a team, posting the 16th fastest speed in pole qualifying for the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Report – The Clash at Daytona – 02.09.20

Official Release - 0
Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin proved two Camrys are better than one at Daytona International Speedway, as the duo worked together to send Jones to victory lane on Sunday afternoon.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona (Bowyer’s 3rd Place Finish Leads Wreck-Filled Clash for Ford)

Official Release - 0
RYAN NEWMAN, No. 6 Koch Industries Ford Mustang - Finished 5th “I am proud of the effort that went into it. We had a good Koch Industries Ford. We had good speed and the car drove good."
Read more

