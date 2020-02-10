NASCAR Cup News Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership five years through 2027

Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership five years through 2027

By Official Release
-

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2020) – Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a five-year contract extension that will take one of the most enduring sponsorships in auto racing through 2027.

As part of the new agreement, Axalta will be a primary sponsor of the No. 24 team with driver William Byron for 14 Cup Series races each year beginning in 2021. Byron is coming off a sophomore season that saw him produce personal bests in nearly every statistical category and earn his first Cup playoff berth.

Driving the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Byron will make his third career start in the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX). His paint scheme will feature Axalta’s 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year, Axalta Sea Glass.

“Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports goes beyond signatures on paper. We consider the entire Hendrick organization part of our family and the foundation of our legacy in racing,” said Wade Robinson, managing director, global motorsports at Axalta. “Knowing that our companies will continue to collaborate well into future is a remarkable feat. We’re proud of the work and accomplishments that our companies have achieved together.”

The new pact extends a multi-faceted partnership – now in its 28th full season – that began in November 1992 when Axalta first sponsored the No. 24 Chevrolet of driver Jeff Gordon, who went on to win four Cup Series titles and 93 points-paying races. Axalta also operates a 36,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center on the Hendrick Motorsports campus outside Charlotte, North Carolina, to enable customers to train and be part of a full racing experience.

“It’s difficult to put into words what Axalta has meant to our company,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They took a chance on us nearly three decades ago, and it’s been an incredible relationship ever since. Axalta and the No. 24 team are synonymous, so it’s fitting to see that connection solidified for the next eight seasons. William is a tremendous talent who is going to do exciting things behind the wheel for a long, long time. We are truly fortunate to continue this great partnership far into the future.”

Byron, 22, was the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year. In 2019, he was paired with seven-time champion crew chief Chad Knaus, who led him to a playoff berth and personal bests in top-five finishes, top-10s, pole positions, laps led, average finish, stage wins, and final points position. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native earned the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship before moving to the Cup level.

“My relationship with Axalta has been unreal,” Byron said. “They mean so much to Hendrick Motorsports and to our sport – from producing the all-time coolest and most recognizable paint schemes to everything they do off the track to make our sponsorship so successful. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity and to help continue the winning tradition of Axalta, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 team.”

In 2020, Axalta is a primary sponsor of Byron in 22 Cup Series races and teammate Alex Bowman in three events. Its most recent contract with Hendrick Motorsports was set to run through 2022.

ABOUT AXALTA:
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:
Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole...

Angela Campbell - 0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set the pace at Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon, earning the pole for the Daytona 500 with a 194.582 mph lap in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
Read more
Featured Stories

Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash, only six...

John Willoughby - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Erik Jones has captured the checkered flag in the 42nd annual non-points paying race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Captures Daytona 500 Pole...

Official Release - 0
JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award after turning a lap time of 46.253 seconds (194.582) in the No. 47 Kroger Camaro.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Kevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas...

Official Release - 0
Kevin Harvick confirmed to media members Saturday at Daytona International Speedway he has signed a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Edsel Ford Prepared to Receive Prestigious Landmark...

Official Release - 0
DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 – Edsel B. Ford II has crossed...
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Key Chevy Accessories partners join No. 88...

Official Release - 0
Key Chevrolet Accessories partners Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero have joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as primary sponsors of driver Alex Bowman and the No. 88 team for 26 races in 2020.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

ARCA

Derek Griffith joins Chad Bryant Racing for ARCA East event at New Smyrna Speedway

Official Release - 0
Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that accomplished Late Model racer Derek Griffith will join the touted ARCA Menards Series team for Monday night’s ARCA Menards Series East Series opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Looks to Set the Pace for 2020 Xfinity Season at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
We’re back for the 2020 season with an identical- looking LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, so you can easily spot it on track and up front."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Clash Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN IN A RACE LIKE THIS WITH THIS FEW CARS LEFT? “Yeah, I actually have. One of my Xfinity wins here was very similar; there were about four cars left. It was me and Chase Elliott, and we beat him back to the line."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Erik Jones Wins Busch Clash At DAYTONA, in 3-Overtime Finish Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Takes Pole for 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
It was the longest Busch Clash At DAYTONA in the 42-year history of the race. And it may well have been the wildest.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Earns Eighth Starting Spot in Thursday’s Second Duel Qualifying Race

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew got off to a solid start in their first qualifying session as a team, posting the 16th fastest speed in pole qualifying for the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with JTG Daugherty Racing

Angela Campbell - 0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set the pace at Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon, earning the pole for the Daytona 500 with a 194.582 mph lap in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
Read more
Featured Stories

Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash, only six cars finish

John Willoughby - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Erik Jones has captured the checkered flag in the 42nd annual non-points paying race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Captures Daytona 500 Pole in JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE

Official Release - 0
JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award after turning a lap time of 46.253 seconds (194.582) in the No. 47 Kroger Camaro.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Kevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

Official Release - 0
Kevin Harvick confirmed to media members Saturday at Daytona International Speedway he has signed a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Edsel Ford Prepared to Receive Prestigious Landmark Award for Contributions to NASCAR

Official Release - 0
DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 – Edsel B. Ford II has crossed paths with many people during his lifetime, including celebrities, politicians...
Read more
Previous articleFour Takeaways From Lucas Oil 200 ARCA Menards At Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com