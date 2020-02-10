Other Series Racing ARCA Derek Griffith joins Chad Bryant Racing for ARCA East event at New...

Derek Griffith joins Chad Bryant Racing for ARCA East event at New Smyrna Speedway

By Official Release
-

NEW SMYRNA, Fla.: Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that accomplished Late Model racer Derek Griffith will join the touted ARCA Menards Series team for Monday night’s ARCA Menards Series East Series opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

Griffith who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Sunday, Feb. 9 will drive the team’s No. 2 Chad Bryant Racing Driver Development Ford Fusion in the 175-lap contest.

The talented Late Model ace from the Northeast carries’ momentum from the first couple of nights of the World Series of Asphalt competition which saw Griffith maneuver back-to-back second-place finishes on Friday and Saturday night respectively.

After a Sunday afternoon of testing with the Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) team alongside former NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief Paul Andrews – Griffith is ready to strap in and showcase not only his potential – but continue to demonstrate the strength of his Chad Bryant Racing team.

“I’m very excited to be racing with Chad Bryant Racing in my ARCA Menards Series East debut,” said Griffith, a two-time finalist in the Kulwicki Driver Development program. “It was a last-minute deal that I am very happy to be a part of.

“I have waited a long time for a shot at driving a top-tier ‘NASCAR Series’ car and to get a shot with arguably one of the best teams in ARCA has me and my whole crew excited. We have been coming to Speedweeks since 2013 and I have cut my teeth at New Smyrna Speedway.

“My rookie start here has me pretty comfortable and eager to learn.”

Concentrating on both short run and long run speeds during the open ARCA Menards Series test on Sunday, Griffith, a native of Hudson, New Hampshire says he felt comfortable behind the wheel of his No. 2 Ford Fusion and is ready to contend for the win in his series’ debut.

“I think the seat time and learning on what these guys do to the cars was crucial,” added Griffith. “These guys worked extremely hard and gave me a great piece to work with. I’m very happy with the consistency of the car and look forward to a productive race on Monday night.”

Team owner Chad Bryant says he’s looking forward to Griffith’s opportunity with his Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

“We’ve been keeping our eye on Derek for a while now and I’m glad we were able to put something together for New Smyrna even if it was last minute. He is incredibly smooth behind the wheel and isn’t afraid to lay it all on the line. That’s the kind of passion and determination I love in a driver.

“We had fast cars at Daytona during the ARCA Menards Series opener on Saturday – but were just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Hopefully, Monday night we’ll have a shot at finishing what we started at Daytona – getting ourselves into Victory Lane!”
For more on Derek Griffith, please visit derekgriffith.com, like him on Facebook (Derek Griffith Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@DerekGriffith12).

For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Michael Self sweeps at Daytona after starting...

Briar Starr - 0
In what was a wreck-filled race and day, one driver was able to survive the madness and that was Venturini Motorsports' Michael Self who brought home the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway to win the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.
Read more
ARCA

Michael Self Wins Lucas Oil 200 Driven...

Official Release - 0
Michael Self edged 18-year-old Hailie Deegan by 0.125 seconds to win the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Ford Performance NASCAR: Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd...

Official Release - 0
LIKE THERE WAS ANYTHING YOU COULD DO AT THE END TO GET AROUND MICHAEL FOR THE WIN OR NO? “Pretty much at the end there, all I wanted to do was finish. My goal for this race was top three to top-five was a victory for me."
Read more
ARCA

Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season...

Briar Starr - 0
Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today's ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Deegan and Hall set pace at Daytona...

Briar Starr - 0
After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers were back on track today at Daytona International Speedway. There were two practice sessions that took place in the afternoon with most of the field taking laps.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
It's hard to believe, but once again, the off-season is over and a new racing season is upon us. At least that is the case for the ARCA Menards Series. The last time ARCA was on-track for a race was the season finale at Kansas Speedway back in October where former series driver Christian Eckes won the title over Michael Self.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

Haley Looks to Set the Pace for 2020 Xfinity Season at Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
We’re back for the 2020 season with an identical- looking LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, so you can easily spot it on track and up front."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Clash Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN IN A RACE LIKE THIS WITH THIS FEW CARS LEFT? “Yeah, I actually have. One of my Xfinity wins here was very similar; there were about four cars left. It was me and Chase Elliott, and we beat him back to the line."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Erik Jones Wins Busch Clash At DAYTONA, in 3-Overtime Finish Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Takes Pole for 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
It was the longest Busch Clash At DAYTONA in the 42-year history of the race. And it may well have been the wildest.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Earns Eighth Starting Spot in Thursday’s Second Duel Qualifying Race

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew got off to a solid start in their first qualifying session as a team, posting the 16th fastest speed in pole qualifying for the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Report – The Clash at Daytona – 02.09.20

Official Release - 0
Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin proved two Camrys are better than one at Daytona International Speedway, as the duo worked together to send Jones to victory lane on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Michael Self sweeps at Daytona after starting on pole

Briar Starr - 0
In what was a wreck-filled race and day, one driver was able to survive the madness and that was Venturini Motorsports' Michael Self who brought home the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway to win the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire.
Read more
ARCA

Michael Self Wins Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire, Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd; Ryan Newman Draws Pole for Busch Clash At DAYTONA

Official Release - 0
Michael Self edged 18-year-old Hailie Deegan by 0.125 seconds to win the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Ford Performance NASCAR: Hailie Deegan Finishes 2nd in Ford ARCA Debut

Official Release - 0
LIKE THERE WAS ANYTHING YOU COULD DO AT THE END TO GET AROUND MICHAEL FOR THE WIN OR NO? “Pretty much at the end there, all I wanted to do was finish. My goal for this race was top three to top-five was a victory for me."
Read more
ARCA

Michael Self claims pole for ARCA season opener at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Michael Self, with a lap time of 49.43, qualified on the pole for today's ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Deegan and Hall set pace at Daytona in ARCA practice

Briar Starr - 0
After a long off-season, the ARCA Menards Series drivers were back on track today at Daytona International Speedway. There were two practice sessions that took place in the afternoon with most of the field taking laps.
Read more
Previous articleHaley Looks to Set the Pace for 2020 Xfinity Season at Daytona International Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com