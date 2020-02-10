XFINITY Series PR Haley Looks to Set the Pace for 2020 Xfinity Season at Daytona...

Haley Looks to Set the Pace for 2020 Xfinity Season at Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
-

Justin Haley Notes:
Best start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Spring 2019)
Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 2nd (Summer 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:
Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 2nd (Summer 2019)
Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 1st (Summer 2019)

Justin Haley Quote:
“We’re back for the 2020 season with an identical- looking LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, so you can easily spot it on track and up front. We’re starting off at Daytona International Speedway, so I can’t wait to get back on track in this Team Chevy LeafFilter Gutter Protection Kaulig Racing No. 11 and hopefully capture our first win of the season and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™
Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. The micro-mesh filter is 50 microns fine – so not even sand can get through. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .

