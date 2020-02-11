GMS Racing Gander Trucks Daytona Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Trench Shoring / Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 6, Laps led: 21

2019 Gander Trucks Recap

– Starts: 23, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 11, Laps Led: 180

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed returns to GMS Racing for his second full-time season with the organization. Creed will once again have Jeff Stankiewicz calling the shots. After reuniting in July of 2019, Creed recorded four top-five and seven top-10 finishes in the last nine races, including back-to-back runner-up finishes at Eldora and Michigan. The duo won four races and earned 11 top-five, 12 top-10 finishes and three poles en route to the 2018 ARCA Championship.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 053 this weekend in Daytona. This is the same chassis that Creed competed with in both superspeedway races in 2019, leading 41 combined laps. This chassis went to victory lane at Talladega in 2018 for GMS.

– Trench Shoring will sponsor Creed’s Silverado at Daytona. The Trench Shoring Company provides the largest inventory of high quality shoring equipment, as well as ongoing support to the construction industry from their locations in Southern California and Las Vegas.

Quote:

“I’m pumped to get back to racing. It’s been a long off season and I’ve been racing some dirt cars and having fun, but it’s time to get to work. Daytona is always a challenge, we had some good luck early on there last year before the penalty, hopefully we can improve on that this year. I know we’ll be working with our teammates to get through the night. I’m looking forward to trying to get to victory lane.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 ICON Vehicle Dynamics Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Daytona International Speedway.

2019 Gander Trucks Recap

– Smith had no Gander Trucks starts in 2019.

Notes:

– 2020 will mark Zane Smith’s first full-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series season. He joins the organization after a 10-race stint with JR Motorsports in 2019, where he accumulated two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has joined the organization to lead the team for Smith.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 134 this week in Daytona. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

– Smith’s only prior Gander Trucks start came in 2018 at Gateway where he finishes fifth with Manion as crew chief.

– ICON Vehicle Dynamics will partner with Smith for the season opener. ICON Vehicle Dynamics is a premiere performance suspension manufacturer specializing in aftermarket components for trucks, SUV’s and off-road suspension development.

– Smith has one prior start at Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018. He qualified second before being involved in a wreck that would end his run early. Smith has had good fortune at a superspeedway, however, winning the 2018 ARCA event at Talladega.

Quote:

“It’s super cool to be able to start in Daytona and know you’re competing for the entire year. It takes a lot of pressure off me to know I can be more aggressive and try more things than what you could do if you’re part time. I have no expectations as far as strategy before we get there, just going to race the situation I’m put in.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 CMR Construction & Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 6

2019 Gander Trucks Recap

– Starts: 23, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 13, Top 10s: 17, Wins: 4, Poles: 3, Laps: 452

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt looks to build on last year’s success in his second full-time season with GMS Racing, this year with Chad Norris as crew chief. Norris has been with the organization for two years and led the team to their first NASCAR Xfinity Series win with Spencer Gallagher at Talladega Superspeedway in 2018.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 129. Moffitt raced this chassis at Daytona and Talladega in 2019, where he qualified in the eighth position for both races and led a total of 14 laps. This chassis last went to victory lane at Daytona in 2018.

– CMR Roofing rejoins Moffitt for three races this season, beginning at Daytona. CMR began its relationship with Moffitt and GMS Racing in August of 2019, where Moffitt won the race from the pole at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

– Moffitt will be pulling double duty this weekend, racing in Friday night’s Gander Trucks race as well as Saturday’s Xfinity race for Our Motorsports.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Daytona. It’s been a long off season, the entire GMS Racing shop has been working hard to get our teams ready for the new season and building the fastest trucks to take to the track. I’m ready to go out there and see what we can do with this new team. Daytona is always a challenge, we’ll be working with our teammates all night and I just hope I’m around at the end of it to compete for the win.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Daytona International Speedway.

2019 Gander Trucks Recap

– Starts: 20, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Tops 5s: 3, Top 10s: 8, Wins: 1, Laps led: 58

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum will make his first start on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway. Ankrum made his first superspeedway start at Talladega in October 2019 where he started second and finished seventh, leading six laps.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 133. This is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

– Ankrum joins GMS Racing for the 2020 season with Chad Walter stop the pit box. The pair worked together in 2019 with Walter as lead engineer for Ankrum’s team.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get back to racing. it was great to be a fan watching the racing this weekend, but I’m ready to be behind the wheel. It’s exciting to be making my first start at Daytona. I know we’ll be working with Chevy and our other manufacturer teammates. As far as strategy goes, I think we’ll be conservative until one to go. If we make it that far we’ll drop the hammer.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.