NASCAR Cup Series NAPA AUTO PARTS and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership for two more seasons

NAPA AUTO PARTS and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership for two more seasons

By Official Release
-

SPONSORSHIP OF CHASE ELLIOTT CONTINUES THROUGH 2022

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 11, 2020) – NAPA AUTO PARTS has extended its relationship with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports with a new agreement that will continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team through 2022.

On Sunday, Elliott will drive his No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX) to kick off the 2020 NASCAR season.

“NAPA is proud to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, which serves as a key component of our marketing efforts,” said Gaylord Spencer, senior vice president, marketing, for NAPA AUTO PARTS. “Motor sports is a natural fit for NAPA, and we are fortunate to be associated with winners like Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott. Our partnership remains strong, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

Atlanta-based NAPA AUTO PARTS began its relationship with Elliott as primary sponsor during the driver’s historic 2014 Xfinity Series season when he became NASCAR’s youngest-ever national series champion while earning rookie of the year and most popular driver honors. The company’s support of Elliott continued through another full Xfinity Series schedule (2015), the driver’s five-race Cup Series debut (2015) and as majority sponsor of his first four years at the Cup level (2016-2019). NAPA expanded its number of primary races from 24 to 26 in 2018.

“NAPA constantly shows how committed they are to not only the success of their business but to the success of our team and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole,” Elliott said. “I’m so thankful for everything they’ve done for me since 2014. I get the chance to meet NAPA employees across the country throughout the NASCAR season, and to be able to represent all of them week in and week out is truly an honor. We look forward to having them on board for the years ahead.”

Elliott, 24, earned 2016 Cup Series rookie of the year honors and is coming off his fourth playoff appearance in as many full seasons at NASCAR’s top level. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has posted six Cup-level race victories under crew chief Alan Gustafson and has been voted by fans as the series’ most popular driver for two consecutive years.

“We’ve had an incredible run with NAPA, and I know we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Chase has immense talent, is extremely popular with fans and has proven that he can win races and challenge for championships. There’s no limit to what he, Alan and the No. 9 team can accomplish together. We couldn’t do it without NAPA and look forward to continuing the tremendous relationship with their whole group.”

ABOUT NAPA AUTO PARTS:
NAPA (www.NAPAonline.com) was founded in 1925 to meet America’s growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, more than 500,000 part numbers are distributed across 56 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:
Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole...

Angela Campbell - 0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set the pace at Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon, earning the pole for the Daytona 500 with a 194.582 mph lap in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Racing – Daytona NCS Post-Qualifying Report...

Official Release - 0
Defending Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin led four Toyotas in the top 10 in qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Kevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas...

Official Release - 0
Kevin Harvick confirmed to media members Saturday at Daytona International Speedway he has signed a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Read more
ARCA

Weekend Schedule for Busch Clash at Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Busch Clash. Jimmie Johnson...
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Daniel Suárez joins Gaunt Brothers Racing

Official Release - 0
Gaunt Brothers Racing has signed Daniel Suárez to drive its No. 96 Toyota Camry fulltime in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning with the 2020 season.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

CITGO Petroleum Corporation to Back John Hunter...

Official Release - 0
CITGARD, a member of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation family of brands, will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2020 season, expanding its partnership on the No. 38 Ford Mustang driven by NASCAR Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year contender, John Hunter Nemechek.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 Advance

Official Release - 0
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off on Sunday with the 62nd Annual Daytona 500. Ford has won The Great American Race a total of 15 times with the most recent triumph coming in 2017 when Kurt Busch took the checkered flag in Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ford debut.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Speedco Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Becomes Primary Sponsor on Gilliland’s No. 38 Truck

Official Release - 0
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced today that Speedco, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, will partner with Todd Gilliland for eight races throughout the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season.
Read more
News Wire (External Link)

Eric Jones Wins the Busch Clash, I Mean the Busch “Crash”

Official Release - 0
While there was some attrition due to wrecks, the race was actually less crash filled than the Cup Busch Clash race on Sunday. That was insane.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership five years through 2027

Official Release - 0
Axalta and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a five-year contract extension.
Read more
ARCA

Derek Griffith joins Chad Bryant Racing for ARCA East event at New Smyrna Speedway

Official Release - 0
Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that accomplished Late Model racer Derek Griffith will join the touted ARCA Menards Series team for Monday night’s ARCA Menards Series East Series opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with JTG Daugherty Racing

Angela Campbell - 0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set the pace at Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon, earning the pole for the Daytona 500 with a 194.582 mph lap in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Racing – Daytona NCS Post-Qualifying Report 02.09.20

Official Release - 0
Defending Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin led four Toyotas in the top 10 in qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Kevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

Official Release - 0
Kevin Harvick confirmed to media members Saturday at Daytona International Speedway he has signed a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Read more
ARCA

Weekend Schedule for Busch Clash at Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Busch Clash. Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner. He also won the event...
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Daniel Suárez joins Gaunt Brothers Racing

Official Release - 0
Gaunt Brothers Racing has signed Daniel Suárez to drive its No. 96 Toyota Camry fulltime in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning with the 2020 season.
Read more
Previous articleEric Jones Wins the Busch Clash, I Mean the Busch “Crash”
Next articleSpeedco Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Becomes Primary Sponsor on Gilliland’s No. 38 Truck

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com