NAPA AUTO PARTS and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership for two more seasons

SPONSORSHIP OF CHASE ELLIOTT CONTINUES THROUGH 2022

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 11, 2020) – NAPA AUTO PARTS has extended its relationship with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports with a new agreement that will continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team through 2022.

On Sunday, Elliott will drive his No. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX) to kick off the 2020 NASCAR season.

“NAPA is proud to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott, which serves as a key component of our marketing efforts,” said Gaylord Spencer, senior vice president, marketing, for NAPA AUTO PARTS. “Motor sports is a natural fit for NAPA, and we are fortunate to be associated with winners like Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott. Our partnership remains strong, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

Atlanta-based NAPA AUTO PARTS began its relationship with Elliott as primary sponsor during the driver’s historic 2014 Xfinity Series season when he became NASCAR’s youngest-ever national series champion while earning rookie of the year and most popular driver honors. The company’s support of Elliott continued through another full Xfinity Series schedule (2015), the driver’s five-race Cup Series debut (2015) and as majority sponsor of his first four years at the Cup level (2016-2019). NAPA expanded its number of primary races from 24 to 26 in 2018.

“NAPA constantly shows how committed they are to not only the success of their business but to the success of our team and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole,” Elliott said. “I’m so thankful for everything they’ve done for me since 2014. I get the chance to meet NAPA employees across the country throughout the NASCAR season, and to be able to represent all of them week in and week out is truly an honor. We look forward to having them on board for the years ahead.”

Elliott, 24, earned 2016 Cup Series rookie of the year honors and is coming off his fourth playoff appearance in as many full seasons at NASCAR’s top level. The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has posted six Cup-level race victories under crew chief Alan Gustafson and has been voted by fans as the series’ most popular driver for two consecutive years.

“We’ve had an incredible run with NAPA, and I know we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Chase has immense talent, is extremely popular with fans and has proven that he can win races and challenge for championships. There’s no limit to what he, Alan and the No. 9 team can accomplish together. We couldn’t do it without NAPA and look forward to continuing the tremendous relationship with their whole group.”

ABOUT NAPA AUTO PARTS:

NAPA (www.NAPAonline.com) was founded in 1925 to meet America’s growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, more than 500,000 part numbers are distributed across 56 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.