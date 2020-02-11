Speedco Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Becomes Primary Sponsor on Gilliland’s No. 38 Truck

Gilliland set to carry Speedco colors in eight NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races this season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 11, 2020) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced today that Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will partner with Todd Gilliland for eight races throughout the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. Speedco’s distinguishable blue and yellow colors will make their debut on the sides of Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Speedco is a national network of 53 service locations that provides oil changes, preventive maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for drivers in the professional trucking industry. Since their inception to the Love’s Family of Companies in 2017, Speedco has been an integral part of FRM’s NASCAR program, and they continue to grow that relationship as they venture into the Truck Series with Gilliland this season.

Aside from Las Vegas, we will see the Speedco colors adorn the No. 38 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway (Ft. Worth, Texas), Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, Ky.), Michigan International Speedway (Brooklyn, Mich.), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for a race season as I am this year,” said Gilliland. “We have so many great partners coming on board, and I couldn’t be happier to have Speedco and the Love’s family behind us this year. They have such a loyal relationship to Front Row Motorsports, and for them to be a part of our new truck program means a lot to me personally. I’ve been traveling from racetrack to racetrack my whole life and know how important great service is – Speedco and Love’s is the best in the business.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedco team will take to the one-and-a-half-mile track in Las Vegas on Friday, February 21, with a 9:00 p.m. ET start time.

About Love’s Travel Stops: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Front Row Motorsports:

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.