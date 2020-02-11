NASCAR Cup News Speedco Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Becomes Primary Sponsor on Gilliland's No....

Speedco Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Becomes Primary Sponsor on Gilliland’s No. 38 Truck

By Official Release
-

Gilliland set to carry Speedco colors in eight NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races this season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 11, 2020) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced today that Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will partner with Todd Gilliland for eight races throughout the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. Speedco’s distinguishable blue and yellow colors will make their debut on the sides of Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Speedco is a national network of 53 service locations that provides oil changes, preventive maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for drivers in the professional trucking industry. Since their inception to the Love’s Family of Companies in 2017, Speedco has been an integral part of FRM’s NASCAR program, and they continue to grow that relationship as they venture into the Truck Series with Gilliland this season.

Aside from Las Vegas, we will see the Speedco colors adorn the No. 38 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway (Ft. Worth, Texas), Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, Kentucky Speedway (Sparta, Ky.), Michigan International Speedway (Brooklyn, Mich.), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for a race season as I am this year,” said Gilliland. “We have so many great partners coming on board, and I couldn’t be happier to have Speedco and the Love’s family behind us this year. They have such a loyal relationship to Front Row Motorsports, and for them to be a part of our new truck program means a lot to me personally. I’ve been traveling from racetrack to racetrack my whole life and know how important great service is – Speedco and Love’s is the best in the business.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedco team will take to the one-and-a-half-mile track in Las Vegas on Friday, February 21, with a 9:00 p.m. ET start time.

About Love’s Travel Stops: Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Front Row Motorsports:
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup News

Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership five...

Official Release - 0
Axalta and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a five-year contract extension.
Read more
Featured Stories

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole...

Angela Campbell - 0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set the pace at Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon, earning the pole for the Daytona 500 with a 194.582 mph lap in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
Read more
Featured Stories

Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash, only six...

John Willoughby - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Erik Jones has captured the checkered flag in the 42nd annual non-points paying race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Captures Daytona 500 Pole...

Official Release - 0
JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award after turning a lap time of 46.253 seconds (194.582) in the No. 47 Kroger Camaro.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Kevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas...

Official Release - 0
Kevin Harvick confirmed to media members Saturday at Daytona International Speedway he has signed a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Edsel Ford Prepared to Receive Prestigious Landmark...

Official Release - 0
DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 – Edsel B. Ford II has crossed...
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 Advance

Official Release - 0
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off on Sunday with the 62nd Annual Daytona 500. Ford has won The Great American Race a total of 15 times with the most recent triumph coming in 2017 when Kurt Busch took the checkered flag in Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ford debut.
Read more
NASCAR Cup Series

NAPA AUTO PARTS and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership for two more seasons

Official Release - 0
NAPA AUTO PARTS has extended its relationship with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports with a new agreement that will continue its 26-race majority sponsorship of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team through 2022.
Read more
News Wire (External Link)

Eric Jones Wins the Busch Clash, I Mean the Busch “Crash”

Official Release - 0
While there was some attrition due to wrecks, the race was actually less crash filled than the Cup Busch Clash race on Sunday. That was insane.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership five years through 2027

Official Release - 0
Axalta and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a five-year contract extension.
Read more
ARCA

Derek Griffith joins Chad Bryant Racing for ARCA East event at New Smyrna Speedway

Official Release - 0
Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that accomplished Late Model racer Derek Griffith will join the touted ARCA Menards Series team for Monday night’s ARCA Menards Series East Series opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup News

Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership five years through 2027

Official Release - 0
Axalta and 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have agreed to a five-year contract extension.
Read more
Featured Stories

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with JTG Daugherty Racing

Angela Campbell - 0
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set the pace at Daytona International Speedway Sunday afternoon, earning the pole for the Daytona 500 with a 194.582 mph lap in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.
Read more
Featured Stories

Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash, only six cars finish

John Willoughby - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Erik Jones has captured the checkered flag in the 42nd annual non-points paying race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Captures Daytona 500 Pole in JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE

Official Release - 0
JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award after turning a lap time of 46.253 seconds (194.582) in the No. 47 Kroger Camaro.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Kevin Harvick signs contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

Official Release - 0
Kevin Harvick confirmed to media members Saturday at Daytona International Speedway he has signed a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Read more
Previous articleNAPA AUTO PARTS and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership for two more seasons
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com