NASCAR Cup PR FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
Denny Hamlin
#11 FedEx Express Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:
Race: Daytona 500
Date/Time: Feb. 16/2:30 p.m. ET
Distance: 200 laps/500 miles
Track Length: 2.5 miles
Track Shape: Tri-Oval
Banking: 31 degrees
2019 Winner: Denny Hamlin

Express Notes:

Busch Clash Recap: Denny Hamlin finished sixth in the #11 FedEx Toyota in Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway after pushing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones to victory. Hamlin started 18th in the 18-car field following a random draw to determine starting positions. But, starting in the back didn’t deter the driver of the FedEx Camry, who rocketed up to sixth after just five laps of racing on the high banks. The FedEx car was clipped in the right rear and received minor damage after Joey Logano and Kyle Busch got tangled up with eight laps to go. Two more cautions would claim most of the field, and just five cars were running the final laps to the checkers. As the five cars jockeyed down the backstretch for the final time, Hamlin, now one lap down, tucked his FedEx Toyota under the rear of JGR teammate Jones and pushed him from fourth to first through the final turn and to the checkered flag.

Daytona Outlook: The Series kicks off its regular season this Sunday with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Returning as the defending race champion, Hamlin will look to secure his third win at Daytona in the 62nd running of the Daytona 500. Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team will first participate in Thursday’s qualifying “Duel” races, which will determine the full starting grid for Sunday’s main event. Last weekend’s time trials determined that Hamlin will race in Duel 1, lining up third behind pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hamlin Statistics:
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Races: 28
Wins: 2
Top-5: 8
Top-10: 9
Laps Led: 442
Avg. Start: 16.4
Avg. Finish: 17.4

Hamlin Conversation – Daytona:

How did it feel to be back in the car out on the track during the Clash?

“It was fun. I mean my car was so, so fast. I’m proud of the effort by my FedEx team, and I’m glad we got a JGR team win, too. Our 500 car was fast in practice, too, so I feel good about how we can race on Sunday.”

What did you learn from Sunday’s Clash that you can apply to the Daytona 500 this Sunday?

“We just need to stay focused, be patient and make sure that we keep our car on the track and in the race. We did try staying out under a caution during the Clash, and lost a tire after some contact, so that will be in the back of our minds come Sunday.”

FedEx Express Freight Along for the Ride at Daytona: For the Daytona 500, the iconic 500-mile NASACR Series season opener, the FedEx #11 will feature the letters CLT on its B-Post to recognize the AGFS and U.S. Operations team members for their outstanding performance. The teamwork between the local stations and ramp has resulted in the highest ever Money Back Guarantee FedEx Priority Overnight (MBG PO) service level to date for the CLT market and improved PM Flight On Time Performance with zero Market Delays. FedEx Express is honored to recognize its teams in the Charlotte Market for outstanding performance.

