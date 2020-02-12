NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVER WILLIAM BYRON TO VISIT WITH LOCAL SCOUTS AT PHOENIX RACEWAY DURING SCOUTS WEEKEND, MARCH 7

Scouts Weekend to include Automotive Merit Badge activities

PHOENIX – In conjunction with the Grand Canyon Council Scouts of America, Phoenix Raceway will host a special Scouts Weekend ticket package on Saturday, March 7, during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend. As part of that ticket package, NASCAR Cup Series driver and Eagle Scout William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hertz Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will visit with participating scouts during the activities.

As part of the Saturday’s activities, scouts will work towards earning their Automotive Merit Badge, including education on fuel gauges, speedometer, tachometers and oil pressure gauges while also learning more about brake fluid, engine oil, coolant, power steering fluid, transmission fluid and much more. Additionally, scouts and their families will receive an exclusive tour of the NASCAR Cup Series Interactive Garage Experience and a reserved grandstand ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Tickets for the Scouts Weekend experience on March 7 are $35 for adults and $10 for scouts (ages 17 & under). Participants can also add on the INfield Experience for $35 for adults and $10 for scouts.

Additionally, Phoenix Raceway is offering an exclusive Sunday offer for participating scouts and families looking to take in all the excitement of the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 8, including a Sunday-only Phoenix Raceway Scavenger Hunt.

Scouts and families looking to take advantage of this exciting experience can do so by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com/Scouts, calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.