NASCAR Track News NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVER WILLIAM BYRON TO VISIT WITH LOCAL SCOUTS AT...

NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVER WILLIAM BYRON TO VISIT WITH LOCAL SCOUTS AT PHOENIX RACEWAY DURING SCOUTS WEEKEND, MARCH 7

By Official Release
-

Scouts Weekend to include Automotive Merit Badge activities

PHOENIX – In conjunction with the Grand Canyon Council Scouts of America, Phoenix Raceway will host a special Scouts Weekend ticket package on Saturday, March 7, during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend. As part of that ticket package, NASCAR Cup Series driver and Eagle Scout William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hertz Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, will visit with participating scouts during the activities.

As part of the Saturday’s activities, scouts will work towards earning their Automotive Merit Badge, including education on fuel gauges, speedometer, tachometers and oil pressure gauges while also learning more about brake fluid, engine oil, coolant, power steering fluid, transmission fluid and much more. Additionally, scouts and their families will receive an exclusive tour of the NASCAR Cup Series Interactive Garage Experience and a reserved grandstand ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Tickets for the Scouts Weekend experience on March 7 are $35 for adults and $10 for scouts (ages 17 & under). Participants can also add on the INfield Experience for $35 for adults and $10 for scouts.

Additionally, Phoenix Raceway is offering an exclusive Sunday offer for participating scouts and families looking to take in all the excitement of the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 8, including a Sunday-only Phoenix Raceway Scavenger Hunt.

Scouts and families looking to take advantage of this exciting experience can do so by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com/Scouts, calling 866-408-RACE (7223), or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Erik Jones Wins Busch Clash At DAYTONA,...

Official Release - 0
It was the longest Busch Clash At DAYTONA in the 42-year history of the race. And it may well have been the wildest.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

PHOENIX RACEWAY 48-HOUR FLASH SALE AVAILABLE NOW...

Official Release - 0
With the beginning of the historic 2020 NASCAR season on the horizon, Phoenix Raceway is getting a head start on the excitement with a 48-hour flash sale for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 8 beginning today at 12 p.m. MST and ending on Tuesday at 12 p.m.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

AMS unveiling 60th Anniversary pace car with...

Official Release - 0
HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 6, 2020) – Dawsonville’s own Chase Elliott will join...
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Air Force Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello to...

Official Release - 0
Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with Max Impact, the United States Air Force Band, will perform the National Anthem prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Hot Country Knights to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s...

Official Release - 0
Dedicated road warriors who have basically lived out of a van their entire existence, the Hot Country Knights is set to headline Talladega Superspeedway’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 25, during the track’s spring tripleheader weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Popular INDYCAR, Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 Veteran...

Official Release - 0
John Andretti, one of the most popular and versatile American race drivers of his generation, died Thursday, Jan. 30 after a long, courageous battle with colon cancer. He was 56.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: William Byron Transcript

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Daytona 500 Media Day Highlights:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Busch Clash Recap: Denny Hamlin finished sixth in the #11 FedEx Toyota in Sunday's Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway after pushing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones to victory.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Alex Bowman Transcript

Official Release - 0
ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Daytona 500 Media Day Highlights:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes – Christopher Bell

Official Release - 0
Leavine Family Racing driver Christopher Bell was made available to media at Daytona 500 Media Day:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day (LaJoie, DiBenedetto, Newman)

Official Release - 0
COREY LAJOIE, No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford Mustang – HOW MUCH HAS YOUR DAD HELPED IN TERMS OF ADVICE ON THE TRACK? “Dad has always made me kind of go learn it for myself and form relationships with guys because he’s always gonna be there, and I can always rely on him for advice."
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

Erik Jones Wins Busch Clash At DAYTONA, in 3-Overtime Finish Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Takes Pole for 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
It was the longest Busch Clash At DAYTONA in the 42-year history of the race. And it may well have been the wildest.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

PHOENIX RACEWAY 48-HOUR FLASH SALE AVAILABLE NOW FOR FANSHIELD 500 NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE, MARCH 8

Official Release - 0
With the beginning of the historic 2020 NASCAR season on the horizon, Phoenix Raceway is getting a head start on the excitement with a 48-hour flash sale for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 8 beginning today at 12 p.m. MST and ending on Tuesday at 12 p.m.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

AMS unveiling 60th Anniversary pace car with Chase Elliott during Dawsonville race fan event

Official Release - 0
HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 6, 2020) – Dawsonville’s own Chase Elliott will join Atlanta Motor Speedway for the unveiling of the Speedway’s special...
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Air Force Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello to Perform National Anthem Prior to 62nd DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with Max Impact, the United States Air Force Band, will perform the National Anthem prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Hot Country Knights to Headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert, April 25

Official Release - 0
Dedicated road warriors who have basically lived out of a van their entire existence, the Hot Country Knights is set to headline Talladega Superspeedway’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on April 25, during the track’s spring tripleheader weekend.
Read more
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Ryan Preece Transcript
Next articleToyota Racing Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes – Denny Hamlin

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com