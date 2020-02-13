Diversified Motorsports Enterprises energized ahead of Truck Series debut

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla: Diversified Motorsports Enterprises’ big week is here, and they are ready to deliver.

With new marketing partner Teletrac Navman, Logan Puckett’s Diversified Motorsports Enterprises team heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway looking for big results in their NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut.

Armed with the veterans of driver Jesse Little and crew chief Bruce Cook, the duo looks to take their wealth of experience and produce magical results in Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250.

“I’m so excited for our Diversified Motorsports Enterprises team,” said team owner Logan Puckett. “This is an awesome opportunity for me as a young, ambitious owner and to have the support of Teletrac Navman and the leadership of Jesse and Bruce. Our lean green Teletrac Navman machine looks sweet and I’m hoping for a good finish on Friday night.

Although Puckett is familiar with the characteristics of superspeedway racing, he’s hoping for the best and taking the positive approach to the Truck Series opener, the first race in a limited schedule for the DME team in 2020.

“I feel like we have a really good truck, it sure does look good with the Teletrac Navman colors too. Look, it’s Daytona. It can appear that you’re going to have an awesome night and then something completely out of your control happens and the night is over. We’re prepared for that.

“Our goal is to go to Daytona this weekend and make some noise. Get the truck into the show, draft to the front and try and stay there. If we can do that – it will give us some good momentum to take to our next race in March.”

Daytona is the first of at least a six-race deal with Teletrac Navman, a leader in fleet and management software.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Diversified Motorsport Enterprises and the No. 97 race team,” said Jens Meggers, president Teletrac Navman. “NASCAR is associated with brands that are influential in their space and we are honored to be among those brands during the 2020 season.

“Working together with Logan (Puckett) and the DME team will make for an exciting year in both of our first seasons. We are eager to take advantage of the exposure this partnership will surely bring.”

Driver Jesse Little, 22, will have a busy week at the “World Center of Racing.” In addition to the Truck Series, he’ll also be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

“I’m super pumped to go to Daytona with JD and DME,” offered Little. “I’m proud to represent Teletrac Navman and be apart of Logan’s debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Bruce and the rest of the DME guys have worked hard on the truck and I’m focused on winning!”

Despite 31 starts in the Truck Series, Friday night’s season-opener will be Little’s first race on a superspeedway.

Following Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, DME will return to NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in March 2020.

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 13 from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 14 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

About Teletrac Navman:

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability.

Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty.

It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

For more information visit TeletracNavman.com.