Truck Series PR Diversified Motorsports Enterprises energized ahead of Truck Series debut

Diversified Motorsports Enterprises energized ahead of Truck Series debut

By Official Release
-

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla: Diversified Motorsports Enterprises’ big week is here, and they are ready to deliver.

With new marketing partner Teletrac Navman, Logan Puckett’s Diversified Motorsports Enterprises team heads to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway looking for big results in their NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut.

Armed with the veterans of driver Jesse Little and crew chief Bruce Cook, the duo looks to take their wealth of experience and produce magical results in Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250.

“I’m so excited for our Diversified Motorsports Enterprises team,” said team owner Logan Puckett. “This is an awesome opportunity for me as a young, ambitious owner and to have the support of Teletrac Navman and the leadership of Jesse and Bruce. Our lean green Teletrac Navman machine looks sweet and I’m hoping for a good finish on Friday night.

Although Puckett is familiar with the characteristics of superspeedway racing, he’s hoping for the best and taking the positive approach to the Truck Series opener, the first race in a limited schedule for the DME team in 2020.

“I feel like we have a really good truck, it sure does look good with the Teletrac Navman colors too. Look, it’s Daytona. It can appear that you’re going to have an awesome night and then something completely out of your control happens and the night is over. We’re prepared for that.

“Our goal is to go to Daytona this weekend and make some noise. Get the truck into the show, draft to the front and try and stay there. If we can do that – it will give us some good momentum to take to our next race in March.”

Daytona is the first of at least a six-race deal with Teletrac Navman, a leader in fleet and management software.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Diversified Motorsport Enterprises and the No. 97 race team,” said Jens Meggers, president Teletrac Navman. “NASCAR is associated with brands that are influential in their space and we are honored to be among those brands during the 2020 season.

“Working together with Logan (Puckett) and the DME team will make for an exciting year in both of our first seasons. We are eager to take advantage of the exposure this partnership will surely bring.”

Driver Jesse Little, 22, will have a busy week at the “World Center of Racing.” In addition to the Truck Series, he’ll also be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

“I’m super pumped to go to Daytona with JD and DME,” offered Little. “I’m proud to represent Teletrac Navman and be apart of Logan’s debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Bruce and the rest of the DME guys have worked hard on the truck and I’m focused on winning!”

Despite 31 starts in the Truck Series, Friday night’s season-opener will be Little’s first race on a superspeedway.

Following Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, DME will return to NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in March 2020.

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 13 from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 5:05 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 14 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

For more on Teletrac Navman, please visit teletracnavman.com/97, like them on Facebook (TeletracNavman) or follow them on Twitter (@TeletracNavman).

For more on Diversified Motorsports Enterprises, please visit team-dme.com, like them on Facebook (TeamDME97) or follow them on Twitter (@teamDME97).

Get to know team owner Logan Puckett by following him on Twitter @LPuckett_89.

For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook at Jesse Little Racing.

Little tweets too. Follow him @JesseLittle97.

About Teletrac Navman:

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability.

Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty.

It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

For more information visit TeletracNavman.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race...

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race...

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports and Plan B Sales for the opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series at Daytona,” said Chastain.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Codie Rohrbaugh, CR7 Motorsports ready to take...

Official Release - 0
Codie Rohrbaugh and his CR7 Motorsports team are ready to start their latest journey at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.12.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR officially starts its season at Daytona International Speedway with the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks all taking to the track.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Todd Gilliland – NGROTS Advance: Daytona International...

Official Release - 0
Front Row Motorsports will make their NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with 19-year-old Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the team's No. 38 Black's Tire Ford F-150.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports and Plan B Sales for the opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series at Daytona,” said Chastain.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Core Development Group to partner with SS Greenlight Racing and Joe Graf Jr in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Verizon Puts NASCAR on the Fast Track

Official Release - 0
Ahead of the iconic DAYTONA 500, NASCAR and Verizon announced today a multi-year partnership to modernize 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks and bring race fans, drivers and teams improved connectivity to enhance the at-track experience.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports and Plan B Sales for the opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series at Daytona,” said Chastain.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Codie Rohrbaugh, CR7 Motorsports ready to take on Daytona

Official Release - 0
Codie Rohrbaugh and his CR7 Motorsports team are ready to start their latest journey at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.12.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR officially starts its season at Daytona International Speedway with the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks all taking to the track.
Read more
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Team Chevy Advance
Next articleVerizon Puts NASCAR on the Fast Track

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com