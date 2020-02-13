Miscellaneous Everything You Need to Know About Chevy Silverado Wheels

Everything You Need to Know About Chevy Silverado Wheels

By Official Release
PAOLI, Pa. (February 13th, 2020) – Wheels are one of the most important moving parts on a truck; responsible for carrying thousands of pounds of weight, withstanding road and trail forces, while keeping your tires secured and pressurized for safe travels. Truck wheels, while simple in terms of construction and purpose, handle many vital tasks while keeping your truck looking good doing it!

The second and third generation of Chevrolet’s Silverado are notorious for “squarish” wheel arches, making fitting larger wheels and tires more of a task than first and current Silverado generations. Since Silverado wheels are a robust topic, the writers at AmericanTrucks (AT) have compiled their definitive guide to Silverado wheels and everything Silverado owners should know when upgrading their truck’s rims. Explaining their style and purpose, AT’s Silverado Wheel tech guide provides detailed information on the popular styles of Silverado wheels, finish comparisons, and details on how to upsize without having issues with inner fender well clearance.

About AmericanTrucks
AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for pickups like F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

