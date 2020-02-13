NASCAR Finish Line: Predict Race Winners And Win $50,000

In February, NASCAR made headlines when it announced that it had partnered with Pen National as the car racing series’ first official betting partner. Alongside the partnership, NASCAR launched its free-to-play mobile game NASCAR Finish Line which offers users a chance to win $50,000 for correctly predicting race winners.

Win Real Money Without Risking Your Own

Sports betting is the act of placing bets on the outcome of sports events. It is legal in various countries including the UK where many bookies and their sister sites have launched their own betting services. In the USA, however, many states have yet to completely legalize online betting following the overturning of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Ace of 1992 in 2018.

Since then, many states across the country have prepared to legalise sports betting, but not all of them have done so yet. Despite this, Nascar’s new mobile app Nascar Finish Line, which is available now for iOS and Android devices, allows players to win a $50,000 jackpot by accurately predicting the race winner and the highest finishers across six different groups of six drivers.

Now, to many, this can be considered as a form of sports betting, as players are predicting the outcome of an event and winning a prize for it, which could mean that it’s prohibited in some US states. However, since the app is free-to-play and doesn’t require players to make any bets, it’s available to all residents in the US.

How Does It Work?

Essentially, users must correctly predict the first driver to finish a race in a race between specified Nascar drivers and the overall winner of a race to win the $50,000 jackpot. If more than one user wins, the jackpot prize will be divided equally among the winners. In addition, 200 entrants with the highest scores (Earned by collecting points for correctly predicting a driver’s finish in each race) will be given a share of the $1,500 prize pool.

Winners will be notified through the Nascar Finish Line app and, following verification, the prize will be credited through the app via a valid PayPal account. However, winnings of $600 or more must be reported to the US Internal Revenue System (IRS).

A Loophole To Betting On Nascar?

The app has essentially given residents of the US a free, fun and easy way to ‘bet’ on Nascar races. Currently, the states of West Virginia, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Nevada, Iowa, Indiana, and Arkansas have legalised and implemented online betting.

Other states have either not legalised sports betting or have legalised but not implemented it yet. The Nascar Finish Line app now gives residents in these states a chance to experience the thrill of online betting and without having to spend a single penny too!

If the app is a success, we may see more of these mobile free-to-play experiences which allow all residents in the country to ‘bet’ and win prizes. Until sports betting is completely legal and implemented in all US states, this will have to do!