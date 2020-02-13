Truck Series PR Natalie Decker - NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

By Official Release
-

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance
Team: No. 44 N29 Technologies Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Natalie Decker
Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker. “I love the atmosphere that comes with racing at Daytona and can’t wait to wheel my No. 44 N29 Technologies and Far Out Toys Chevy Silverado!”

Decker at Daytona: Friday’s race at Daytona International Speedway marks Decker’s second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) start at the 2.5-mile track. The Wisconsin-native made her first NGROTS start in this event last season.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the N29 Technologies colors on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. N29 Capital Partners financially supports early-stage startup companies that have created products or services that are disruptive in their industry.

In addition, Decker’s Chevrolet will race with support from Far Out Toys. Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the most rapidly growing forces in the global toy marketplace, with full product development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities, along with top licensing partnerships and mass retail distribution. Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with the wider inventor community, global distributors, IP holders and major retailers to launch exciting new brands across a wide breadth of toy categories.

“We are thrilled to partner with Natalie Decker as she represents Far Out Toys and our NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers set in Daytona,” said Keith Meggs, CEO of Far Out Toys. “We know lots of kids are looking forward to meeting her in the Adventure Force Kids Zone this weekend!”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

