RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series history at Daytona International Speedway … Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. RCR owns three DAYTONA 500 wins (Dale Earnhardt – 1998, Kevin Harvick – 2007, Austin Dillon – 2018), three Coke Zero 400 trophies (Earnhardt – 1990, 1993 and Harvick – 2010) and 14 qualifying races, including a record 10-consecutive victories with Earnhardt (1990 – 1999). In addition, RCR has earned the Advance Auto Parts Clash victory a total of eight times, with drivers Harvick (2009, 2010, 2013) and Earnhardt (1986, ’88, ’91, ’93, and ’95).

Time to Duel … The Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona feature two 150-mile races from which the majority of the final starting grid for the DAYTONA 500 will be set. Dillon starts 15th in the first Duel after qualifying 29th on Sunday, while Tyler Reddick starts 9th in the second duel after qualifying 18th. Watch the Bluegreen Vacations Duels live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Catch the Action … The 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 will be televised live Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, two 150-mile qualifying races, will take the green flag Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway … Dillon, the 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion, has 13 previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, acquiring one pole award, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The Welcome, North Carolina driver, who grew up attending races at Daytona International Speedway with his family, has 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win, seven top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He has two starts at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Former Pole Winner … Dillon earned his career-first NASCAR Cup Series pole award with a lap of 196.019 mph (45.914 seconds) in the 2014 edition of the DAYTONA 500. It marked the fourth time the No. 3 has won the pole for the DAYTONA 500, and its 67th Cup Series pole, overall. Dillon also started on the front row for the July 2015 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. Dillon’s starting position for this year’s DAYTONA 500 will be determined by his finishing position in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

E-Z-GO … E-Z-GO golf cars and personal transportation vehicles are designed and built so you can live larger, whether you’re traveling from a round at the local golf course, to drop the kids off at school, or to enjoy dinner at the neighborhood cookout. E-Z-GO’s newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and gas-powered vehicles powered by our new EX1 gas engine, purpose-built to provide a quiet, smooth ride with the industry’s best fuel economy. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company’s Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to join fellow Bass Pro Shops driver Martin Truex Jr. at Bass Pro Shops (1880 W Checkered Flag Blvd., Ste. N-100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. Dillon is also scheduled to participate in a Q & A on the Team Chevy Stage in the Daytona International Speedway fan midway area on Saturday, February 15 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Are you chomping at the bit to start the 2020 season?

“I’m pretty excited for it. Daytona is always fun and as soon as you pull through the tunnel, there is excitement. It’s just an adrenaline that pulls through your body and through your brain that makes you excited for the race.”

What are your on-track goals this season? Any specific races you want to win, or a Playoff run, perhaps?

“Our on-track goals for 2020 are to win multiple races. In order to win a championship in the NASCAR Cup Series you need to win multiple races, so that’s one of our goals. There are places I would like to get better at, and places that I feel more confident at. Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been a good track for me. I’d like to go there and run well in the Coca-Cola 600 in May, and then I would like to get better at road course racing. That is one thing I’ve put on my shoulders for many years, just trying to make it better, and to be more competitive at it.”

What are you most looking forward to this season?

“I think what I’m most looking forward to this season is getting back out onto the track and competing for wins. I feel like we ended the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a really good run and anytime you finish the last race off with a strong finish, it makes you excited about the next season. I feel like we’ve gotten better as a group within the Chevrolet camp going into 2020 and we just want to go out there and compete strong.”

Do you have a favorite track, and why?

“My favorite track would probably be Daytona International Speedway, simply because of the memories there. It’s filled with history, and it’s been a fun track for me. It’s been wild there. A lot of things have happened. I’ve torn down the fence and won the DAYTONA 500, so I have to choose Daytona just from the historical perspective”

Are you a guy who likes to play it conservatively during Speedweeks to make sure your car makes it to the DAYTONA 500, or are you a guy who is a little bit more aggressive so that you can find out exactly what your car can do?

“It’s a good mix. I think you have to be able to just pick your battles throughout the time leading up to the DAYTONA 500. If you can score some points in the Duels that’s a nice thing. It’s an advantage going into the season. The Duels are one of the only races that pay points that you can really bank and use to help you get into the Playoffs. Points matter so much. Every year it seems to make a difference when it comes down to those final spots available to make the Playoffs. I like to pick my battles.”

What makes the DAYTONA 500 so special to you?

“The history behind the DAYTONA 500 is what makes the race so special to me. Being able to be there with RCR during the times when Dale Earnhardt was able to win, and then Kevin Harvick and later on, myself 20 years after Dale’s win. We’ve celebrated some big moments at Daytona as part of the RCR family. That makes Daytona very special to me.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his second start in the Daytona 500 this weekend with the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet. He previously finished 27th in the event last year after being swept up in the ‘Big One.’ Reddick also has six starts at the 2.5-mile speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collecting one win, two pole awards and two top-10 finishes. Reddick also found victory lane at Daytona during his NASCAR Truck Series days, winning in 2015.

About Caterpillar … Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

Mustang CAT … Mustang Cat is the authorized Cat dealer for Southeast Texas. The company provides heavy machinery, power systems, product support and rental services to customers in the industrial equipment industry. With its headquarters in Houston, Mustang Cat has branch locations providing sales, rental and service of the full Cat line of machines and engines to customers in 35 counties in the surrounding region. The company also sells Cat used engines and equipment worldwide. For more information, visit mustangcat.com.

Kodiak Gas Services … Kodiak Gas Services is the largest, privately-owned contract compression company in the US. Powered by partnerships like Mustang CAT, who provide reliable, industrial Caterpillar engines, Kodiak guarantees 98 percent runtime to customers. Our team of dedicated and hard-working employees prides ourselves on being the best in the business at helping maximize your growth initiatives. Whether you are looking for contract gas compression, EOR compression, or complete turnkey solutions for your next station, Kodiak Gas Services is here to support you. Kodiak- where you need us, when you need us.

Meet Reddick … Fans have multiple opportunities to meet Reddick before the green flag drops on Sunday. He will be making an appearance at the RCR merchandise hauler on Friday, February 14, beginning at 2:20 p.m. local time. Reddick will also be attending an autograph session alongside teammate Austin Dillon at the MotorTrend display in the track’s infield Fan Zone on Saturday, February 15, at 10:45 a.m.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

This will be your second DAYTONA 500 with RCR. How will the experience from last year help with this year?

“It’s nice to have last year’s DAYTONA 500 experience under my belt. Last year, there were a lot of nerves since we had to race our way into the race and just in general with it being my first ever start with RCR. This year, we’re locked into the event and can focus more on the handling of our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Every DAYTONA 500 is unpredictable but having the one experience from last year does help. I’m excited for the season to get started at Daytona and to see what we can do during my first year in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

You’re entering your debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series with a team that has many of your Xfinity team members on it. How will that help with your transition to Cup racing?

“I think it will help a little bit on the communication side of things. Just knowing how my guys work together, what they expect out of me, and what I expect out of them, it helps. We can focus more on the finer details instead of figuring out how we’ll be working together during the first part of the season. I’m really excited to keep working with my crew chief, Randall Burnett, and a lot of the guys that were with us on the No. 2 car last year.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway … In 96 Series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured six victories with drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002 and 2010), Kevin Harvick (2007), Clint Bowyer (2009), Tony Stewart (2013) and Austin Dillon (2015). The Welcome, N.C., organization has completed 10,453 laps of the 10,806 (96.7 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated nine pole awards, 33 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes, led 697 laps and averages a starting position of 10.6 and finishing position of 12.9.

Welcome, Myatt Snider … Myatt Snider will be making both his NASCAR Xfinity Series and Richard Childress Racing debut this weekend in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet at Daytona.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, February 15, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Myatt Snider and the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway … Myatt Snider will be making his debut in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and for Richard Childress Racing during this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Snider has three previous starts at the 2.5-mile speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series, with one top-10 finish coming in 2017.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.6/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 85% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit taxslayer.com.

Meet Snider … Fans can catch Snider at the Team Chevy display for a Q&A session out at Daytona International Speedway’s fan zone on Saturday, February 15, beginning at 12:45 p.m. local time.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

This race will serve as your debut at Daytona International Speedway in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and with Richard Childress Racing. What are your expectations, and will your truck series experience help at all here?

“Daytona has always been particularly special for me. I’ve always loved plate racing, but Daytona has always eluded me. However, I feel like my fortunes are going to change. RCR has been dominant from a speed perspective for the last few years, so I feel like I’ll have that on my side, along with the perspective of all the tenured employees who’ve seen a lot more races than I have. Overall, I’ve never felt more confident heading into the season opener. We’re going to have a fast TaxSlayer Camaro and we’re going to Slay It.”