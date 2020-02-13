Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports and Plan B Sales for the opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series at Daytona,” said Chastain. “This is a special track for me. Everyone at this organization has put in a lot of hours this offseason to prepare this truck, and I’m excited to get it on the track and try and contend for a win.”

Chastain at Daytona: Friday’s race at Daytona International Speedway marks Chastain’s sixth start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at the track. Last season in this event, Chastain finished third.

Chastain has 11 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) starts at Daytona International Speedway. In his most recent NXS start at the track, Chastain led 49 laps on his way to the win. In his 11 NXS starts, Chastain has earned one win, one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.

In addition, Chastain has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, with his best finish of 10th coming in last season’s DAYTONA 500.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Plan B Sales colors at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.