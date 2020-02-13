Truck Series PR Ty Majeski - NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Ty Majeski
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks. I’m excited to get on track and hopefully get the season off to a good start. As a driver, there is a lot that is out of your hands at Daytona, but we are going to do our best to control the things we can, stay clean, and compete for a win. Thanks to Plan B Sales for kicking off the season with us. We couldn’t go racing without their support.”

Majeski at Daytona: Friday’s race at Daytona International Speedway marks Majeski’s first start at the 2.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Plan B Sales colors at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

2020 Season: Phil Gould will once again serve as crew chief of the No. 45 team in 2020. Last season, his first with Niece Motorsports, Gould teamed up with Ross Chastain. Together the pair earned one pole, three wins and 10 top-five finishes. In addition, Chastain and the No. 45 team captured the most stage wins and led the most laps: finishing second in both the driver and owner point standings in 2019.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

