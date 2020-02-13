NASCAR Cup PR Verizon Puts NASCAR on the Fast Track

Verizon Puts NASCAR on the Fast Track

By Official Release
-

Verizon to Bring Enhanced Wireless Connectivity as Official Wi-Fi Partner of

12 NASCAR Racetracks Over Next Three Years;

Verizon Named Official Wireless Telecommunications and

5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2020) – Ahead of the iconic DAYTONA 500, NASCAR and Verizon announced today a multi-year partnership to modernize 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks and bring race fans, drivers and teams improved connectivity to enhance the at-track experience. The partnership designates Verizon as the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of NASCAR, as well as the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks. As part of this agreement, Verizon will work with NASCAR to upgrade its in-venue wireless communications service, starting with delivering improved Wi-Fi service in 12 racetracks, over the next three years.

“There’s nothing like the thrill and excitement of attending a NASCAR race and now there are more ways than ever to capture and share that experience,” said Craig Neeb, executive vice president and chief innovation officer, NASCAR. “Partnering with Verizon will offer fans the benefits of reliable in-venue connectivity as we usher in a new era for our sport.”

“The thousands of fans attending NASCAR events across the country need reliable connectivity to share and send photos and videos of races in real-time, stay up-to-date on their favorite drivers, and connect with fellow fans inside and outside the track,” said George Fischer, Senior Vice President, 5G Ecosystems and Alliances for Verizon Business Group. “As the official wireless provider for NASCAR, we are looking forward to enhancing the fan experience today and working together to revolutionize the future of the racing experience for drivers and fans.”

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 24 Daytona 500 victories -- more than all non-GM brands combined. A Chevrolet has won four times in the past 10 years, tying for the most among manufacturers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Visone RV Re-Signs With Go Fas Racing...

Official Release - 0
Visone RV, a one-stop-shop for RVs, travel trailers, campers, parts and accessories has expanded its relationship with Go Fas Racing to serve as a full-season associate sponsor on the No. 32 Ford with driver Corey LaJoie.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY:...

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE MEDIA DAY TRANSCRIPT:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes...

Official Release - 0
Gaunt Brothers Racing driver Daniel Suárez was made available to media at Daytona 500 Media Day.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY:...

Official Release - 0
CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Daytona 500 Media Day Highlights:
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Daytona: “I’m ready to get this season started,” said Majeski. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop during the offseason, and I see how hard the team has been preparing these trucks."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Natalie Decker – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Natalie Decker on Racing at Daytona: “I’m super excited for my first race with Niece and to be at Daytona,” said Decker.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m thankful to Niece Motorsports and Plan B Sales for the opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series at Daytona,” said Chastain.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Core Development Group to partner with SS Greenlight Racing and Joe Graf Jr in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Diversified Motorsports Enterprises energized ahead of Truck Series debut

Official Release - 0
Diversified Motorsports Enterprises’ big week is here, and they are ready to deliver.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 24 Daytona 500 victories -- more than all non-GM brands combined. A Chevrolet has won four times in the past 10 years, tying for the most among manufacturers.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Visone RV Re-Signs With Go Fas Racing for 2020

Official Release - 0
Visone RV, a one-stop-shop for RVs, travel trailers, campers, parts and accessories has expanded its relationship with Go Fas Racing to serve as a full-season associate sponsor on the No. 32 Ford with driver Corey LaJoie.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Jimmie Johnson Transcript

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE MEDIA DAY TRANSCRIPT:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes – Daniel Suarez

Official Release - 0
Gaunt Brothers Racing driver Daniel Suárez was made available to media at Daytona 500 Media Day.
Read more
Previous articleDiversified Motorsports Enterprises energized ahead of Truck Series debut
Next articleCore Development Group to partner with SS Greenlight Racing and Joe Graf Jr in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com