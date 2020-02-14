CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: DUEL 1 POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS DUEL 1 AT DAYTONA

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

FEBRUARY 13, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 UNITED STATES AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

6th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE

13th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

16th RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 COTTONELLE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Aric Almirola (Ford)

3rd Ryan Newman (Ford)

4th Brad Keselowski (Ford)

5th Bubba Wallace (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off next weekend at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 UNITED STATES AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 5th

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. Our Chevrolet was sideways. I thought our strategy was going to work out. Under green there, we had a really good pit stop and coming down pit road with no mistakes, that kind of prevailed for us a little bit. Man, we just could never get the balance. I was just hanging on for dear life. So, we made an adjustment there under the yellow. It was OK until about 10-laps to go and it was back to hanging on. It got hairy, but we’re trained to do those situations. I kind of closed my eyes there coming to the checkered, I didn’t know what was going to happen. It’s all good.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

“Our Camaro ZL1 1LE was really fast. I thought we put ourselves in a great position for a win there and it was good to get myself into different positions. I felt like we pushed really well and I felt like I got pushed pretty solid. I thought we did everything we needed to do, it just looked like the 11 (Denny Hamlin) just couldn’t hang on right there at the end. He got me clear and I thought about moving up, but we worked so well together on the bottom that I tried to stick with it. But that obviously cost us a chance at the win. All-in-all, we learned a lot and I think we know exactly what we need to do going into Friday and Saturday’s practice to get ready for the 500. It was a good first day. I got a new spotter on the roof and we work really well together. There’s a lot of new pieces that I’m glad we were able to come out here and race hard. I feel really good going into Sunday.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 13th

“It was kind of a power in numbers. I thought we had a decent thing working there at one point, but it just fell a part there at the end. But our car was plenty good enough to be good on Sunday. So, we’ll see.”

REED SORENSON, NO. 27 CAMARO ZL1 1LE – (Races his way into the Daytona 500) – Finished 18th

YOU RACED YOUR WAY IN, WHICH MIGHT BE ONE OF THE SMALLEST TEAMS YOU’VE BEEN A PART OF HERE AT THE DAYTONA 500. HOW BIG IS THIS FOR PREMIUM MOTORSPORTS? HOW EMOTIONAL IS THIS FOR YOU?

“Well, it is a big deal. The money that comes in from this race for a small team is a big deal to kind of get the ball rolling financially. Yeah, these guys worked really hard over the winter. This is probably the best motor I’ve had to try to race my way in. So, I was excited about that, that we were able to put the effort in to have an engine here. So, I’m just proud of everybody and I’m looking forward to Sunday. I think it will be fun.”

“It’s a huge deal. Just proud of all these guys at Premium Motorsports for putting this car together. They’ve been nervous for a couple weeks now. A lot of work gets put into these things. So proud of them that we made the race, and this kind of gets the ball rolling, like you said, for a small race team. So got a pretty blue car and maybe we can put some decals on it now with sponsors. Just really happy to be in the 500, and everything that happens from this point is icing on the cake, so we’re going to try to go have fun and drive hard on Sunday.”

