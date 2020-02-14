XFINITY Series PR SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona Team Preview

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona Team Preview

By Official Release
-

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Fast Facts
No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)

Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Chassis No: SSGLR Chassis No: 707; competed in all three superspeedway NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019 with Ray Black Jr. behind the wheel.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“This weekend will be my first superspeedway race with an ECR engine and I’m looking forward to that. Excited to have CDA High Risk Training and to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with SS GreenLight Racing.

“Ready to have a good afternoon of racing at Daytona and carry some momentum to the west coast swing!”
No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Chassis No: SSGLR Chassis No: 702; competed in all three superspeedway NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019 with Gray Gaulding behind the wheel, including the team’s season-best finish of second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2019.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m very blessed to be apart of this SS GreenLight Racing team and look forward to making another start at Daytona International Speedway!

“Thrilled to have our new partner Core Development Group make their Xfinity Series debut this weekend as a marketing partner and hope we can have a strong race to get our season off on the right foot.”

Race Information:

The NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 14 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:32 p.m. – 4:57 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 15 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES...

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Core Development Group to partner with SS...

Official Release - 0
Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett returns to Daytona International Speedway as the defending race champion, having led the final 45 laps a year ago to earn his first career NXS victory.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.12.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR officially starts its season at Daytona International Speedway with the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks all taking to the track.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Defending Daytona Winner Ross Chastain Looks to...

Official Release - 0
“2020 is finally here! It’s time to head to Daytona in our No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy Camaro. We’re keeping the same paint scheme"
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY, MARCH 7

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR National Series News and Notes – 2020 Daytona 500

Official Release - 0
Last year’s emotional win of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 was the start of an exciting and noteworthy season.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Record Purse for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500

Official Release - 0
NASCAR today announced a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, where 40 of the world’s best drivers will race for a total purse of $23.6 million on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. (TV – FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio – MRN, SiriusXM).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Takes Camaro ZL1 1LE to Victory in Duel 2

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner: WITH THREE LAPS TO GO, WAS THAT THE DESIGNATED ‘GO LAP’ TO MAKE THE MOVE, OR DID YOU JUST FEEL IT?
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Joey Logano, William Byron Win Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA Races

Official Release - 0
Former DAYTONA 500 champion Joey Logano and William Byron won the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

LS TRACTOR TO SPONSOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX RACEWAY, MARCH 7

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that LS Tractor will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 7. The green flag for the LS Tractor 200 is set for 2:00 p.m. MST.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Core Development Group to partner with SS Greenlight Racing and Joe Graf Jr in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Official Release - 0
Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Daytona International Speedway

Official Release - 0
Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied race track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett returns to Daytona International Speedway as the defending race champion, having led the final 45 laps a year ago to earn his first career NXS victory.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.12.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR officially starts its season at Daytona International Speedway with the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks all taking to the track.
Read more
Previous articleRecord Purse for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500
Next articleNASCAR National Series News and Notes – 2020 Daytona 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com