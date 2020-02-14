SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona Team Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)

Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Chassis No: SSGLR Chassis No: 707; competed in all three superspeedway NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019 with Ray Black Jr. behind the wheel.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“This weekend will be my first superspeedway race with an ECR engine and I’m looking forward to that. Excited to have CDA High Risk Training and to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 with SS GreenLight Racing.

“Ready to have a good afternoon of racing at Daytona and carry some momentum to the west coast swing!”

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Chassis No: SSGLR Chassis No: 702; competed in all three superspeedway NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019 with Gray Gaulding behind the wheel, including the team’s season-best finish of second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2019.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m very blessed to be apart of this SS GreenLight Racing team and look forward to making another start at Daytona International Speedway!

“Thrilled to have our new partner Core Development Group make their Xfinity Series debut this weekend as a marketing partner and hope we can have a strong race to get our season off on the right foot.”

Race Information:

The NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 14 from 2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:32 p.m. – 4:57 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 15 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.