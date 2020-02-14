Ten Things You Need to Do Before Buying a Car in NSW

Buying a new car― whether straight from the factory or secondhand― can be both an amazing and intimidating experience. It’s amazing because you’ll get a new ride. It’s intimidating because salespeople will make you feel that they know way more than you.

So skip the intimidation process, future car owner. Here are 10 things you can do before buying a car in NSW:

Set a budget.

Unless you are a multi-millionaire who can easily splurge on any car out there, having a budget really helps. Be honest about what you can afford. And when we talk about a budget, you have to consider the car’s insurance, additional accessories, and other expenses.

2. Know more about your financing options.

Along with setting a budget, it’s crucial for you to know your financing options as well. You can buy the cheapest car on the planet, but without a realistic loan or financial deal, paying it off will still be hard.

3. Check your credit score.

In relation to the previous tip, checking your credit score is important because without a good one, you most probably won’t be granted a loan. Having a good credit score will help you get better deals as well.

4. Do some research.

With a lot of information available on the internet nowadays, getting information about the car you’re eyeing is just a few clicks or taps away. You can check various websites but beware of misleading ones. Check the websites’ reliability first.

5. Think of its resale value.

This is especially important if you are getting a brand new car. Vehicles evolve over time, so you might want to sell your car in the future. You won’t want your investment to be not worth it, right?

6. Take it for a test drive.

This may be common sense, but some people actually forget to do this especially after being highly persuaded by the salesperson. So don’t forget this step and ensure that your hard-earned money won’t go to waste.

7. Read car reviews.

Getting insights from other consumers can help you see what salespeople don’t want you to see. Plus, car experts often give car reviews for you to easily weigh the pros and cons of the car you want to buy.

8. Compare prices.

Comparing prices lets you save a lot of money. The same cars might have different retail values depending on the dealership.

9. Check the car’s history.

Especially when you are planning to buy a used car, checking its history is crucial. Make sure that the car is not stolen or does not have outstanding credit to avoid any aftermath.

10. Bring your most trusted mechanic with you.

Mechanics can fix even the most difficult of car problems. It’s easy to say that they’re experts at what they do so bring your most trusted one. Be there during the inspection. Who knows, the seller might be covering some issues.

Buying a new car can be frightening, but with proper preparation, you’ll find the right one.

