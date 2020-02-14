Toyota Racing – Daytona Duel 2 Recap – 02.13.20

Erik Jones Leads Toyota in Duel 2

Jones strong throughout the 60-lap event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 13, 2020) – Erik Jones (sixth) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Thursday’s second qualifying Duel at Daytona International Speedway.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Duel 2 – Daytona International Speedway

150 miles, 60 laps

Thursday, February 13, 2020

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, William Bryon*

2nd, Jimmie Johnson*

3rd, Kyle Larson *

4th, Kevin Harvick*

5th, Cole Custer*

6th, ERIK JONES

13th, KYLE BUSCH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ERIK JONES, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Solid run, got shuffled back and came back up to sixth.

“It was clean; it was good. Nothing big happened, which is always good for this race. It was tough. Kyle (Busch) was the really the only one that we had on our side. Not a lot we could do there. We got shuffled back, and came back to a decent finish. The DEWALT Camry drove okay. We learned some good stuff, and made some good changes. I think we will be okay on Sunday to go after it.”

# # #

