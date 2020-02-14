NASCAR Cup PR Toyota Racing - Daytona Duel 2 Recap - 02.13.20

Toyota Racing – Daytona Duel 2 Recap – 02.13.20

By Official Release
-

Erik Jones Leads Toyota in Duel 2
Jones strong throughout the 60-lap event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 13, 2020) – Erik Jones (sixth) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Thursday’s second qualifying Duel at Daytona International Speedway.

Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Duel 2 – Daytona International Speedway
150 miles, 60 laps
Thursday, February 13, 2020

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, William Bryon*
2nd, Jimmie Johnson*
3rd, Kyle Larson *
4th, Kevin Harvick*
5th, Cole Custer*
6th, ERIK JONES
13th, KYLE BUSCH
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ERIK JONES, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Solid run, got shuffled back and came back up to sixth.

“It was clean; it was good. Nothing big happened, which is always good for this race. It was tough. Kyle (Busch) was the really the only one that we had on our side. Not a lot we could do there. We got shuffled back, and came back to a decent finish. The DEWALT Camry drove okay. We learned some good stuff, and made some good changes. I think we will be okay on Sunday to go after it.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Takes...

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner: WITH THREE LAPS TO GO, WAS THAT THE DESIGNATED ‘GO LAP’ TO MAKE THE MOVE, OR DID YOU JUST FEEL IT?
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick & Custer Team...

Official Release - 0
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH Ford Mustang -- Finished 4th “When they are coming that fast it is putting a lot of risk out there to block. We have seen how that works out. I gotta thank Busch LIght and our #PIT4BUSCH Ford Mustang."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Duel 1...

Official Release - 0
Martin Truex Jr. (seventh) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: DUEL 1 POST-RACE...

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off next weekend at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Drives Mustang to...

Official Release - 0
“This is awesome. What great teammwork by the Ford’s, especially Aric Almirola, my goodness. He was a great pusher at the right time and we were able to hold off the bottom when we needed and hold off the Chevy’s and showed the speed that the Ford’s have here."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Verizon Puts NASCAR on the Fast Track

Official Release - 0
Ahead of the iconic DAYTONA 500, NASCAR and Verizon announced today a multi-year partnership to modernize 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks and bring race fans, drivers and teams improved connectivity to enhance the at-track experience.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Takes Camaro ZL1 1LE to Victory in Duel 2

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner: WITH THREE LAPS TO GO, WAS THAT THE DESIGNATED ‘GO LAP’ TO MAKE THE MOVE, OR DID YOU JUST FEEL IT?
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Joey Logano, William Byron Win Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA Races

Official Release - 0
Former DAYTONA 500 champion Joey Logano and William Byron won the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick & Custer Team Up For Top-5 Ford Finishes in Duel #2

Official Release - 0
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH Ford Mustang -- Finished 4th “When they are coming that fast it is putting a lot of risk out there to block. We have seen how that works out. I gotta thank Busch LIght and our #PIT4BUSCH Ford Mustang."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Duel 1 Recap

Official Release - 0
Martin Truex Jr. (seventh) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: DUEL 1 POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off next weekend at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Takes Camaro ZL1 1LE to Victory in Duel 2

Official Release - 0
WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner: WITH THREE LAPS TO GO, WAS THAT THE DESIGNATED ‘GO LAP’ TO MAKE THE MOVE, OR DID YOU JUST FEEL IT?
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick & Custer Team Up For Top-5 Ford Finishes in Duel #2

Official Release - 0
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH Ford Mustang -- Finished 4th “When they are coming that fast it is putting a lot of risk out there to block. We have seen how that works out. I gotta thank Busch LIght and our #PIT4BUSCH Ford Mustang."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Duel 1 Recap

Official Release - 0
Martin Truex Jr. (seventh) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: DUEL 1 POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off next weekend at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Drives Mustang to Victory in First Duel Race

Official Release - 0
“This is awesome. What great teammwork by the Ford’s, especially Aric Almirola, my goodness. He was a great pusher at the right time and we were able to hold off the bottom when we needed and hold off the Chevy’s and showed the speed that the Ford’s have here."
Read more
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: Harvick & Custer Team Up For Top-5 Ford Finishes in Duel #2
Next articleJoey Logano, William Byron Win Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA Races

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com