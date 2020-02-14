Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Duel 1 Recap

Martin Truex Jr. Leads Toyota In Duel 1 at Daytona

Rookie Christopher Bell also scores top-10 finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 13, 2020) – Martin Truex Jr. (seventh) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Duel 1 – Daytona International Speedway

150 miles, 60 laps

Thursday, February 13, 2020

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Aric Almirola*

3rd, Ryan Newman*

4th, Brad Keselowki*

5th, Darrell Wallace Jr.*

7th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

9th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

11th, DENNY HAMLIN

20th, CHAD FINCHUM

22nd, DANIEL SUÁREZ

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 96 Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Toyota Camry, Gaunt Brothers Racing

Finishing Position: 22nd

What was the communication coming off of Turn 4 that led to the contact?

“There was not communication. The 2 (Brad Keselowski) car all of a sudden started to slow down and obviously it was either wreck him or go to the right and I thought the 12 (Ryan Blaney) was going to give me a little more room, but obviously he didn’t.

What happened out there?

“The 2 (Brad Keselowski) car, he started getting his hand out of the window super, super late and I didn’t see him. When I started going out, the 12 (Ryan Blaney) was there.”

# # #

