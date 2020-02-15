Toyota Racing – NGROTS Daytona Recap 2.14.20

DEREK KRAUS CLAIMS TOP FIVE IN DAYTONA DEBUT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 14, 2020) – Tundra driver Derek Kraus made his Daytona debut in tonight’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series and claimed a top-five finish as he crossed the finish line in the fourth position.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series

Daytona International Speedway

Race 1 of 23 – 100 Laps, 250 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Grant Enfinger*

2nd, Jordan Anderson*

3rd, Codie Rohrbaugh*

4th, DEREK KRAUS

5th, Natalie Decker*

6th, AUSTIN HILL

12th, RILEY HERBST

17th, BRENNAN POOLE

18th, KORBIN FORRISTER

20th, RAPHAEL LESSARD

21st, STEWART FRIESEN

22nd, CHRISTIAN ECKES

*non-Toyota driver

Tundra driver Derek Kraus claimed a top-five finish in his debut at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway with a fourth-place finish.

Defending race winner Austin Hill led twice for a total of 11 laps (of 106) en route to a sixth-place finish.

Riley Herbst started the race from the pole, but a late-race accident forced him to finish outside the top 10 in the 12th position.

TOYOTA QUOTES

DEREK KRAUS, No. 16 SHOCKWAVE Toyota Tundra, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Describe your evening.

“Just surviving really. We survived all night. I just rode in the back with Ross (Chastain) there, and we kind of had a strategy there going into the race, and we executed the strategy and we ended up fourth.”

What’s it mean to get a good start to the season?

“This is really big start to the season, especially for my no. 19 SHOCKWAVE Toyota Tundra. I cannot thank SHOCKWAVE enough for coming on board for this race, and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.”

What did you learn in this race?

“Yeah, I learned a lot. Coming into this race, I didn’t really have a lot any drafting experience at all, so we learned a lot in practice and in the race, we kind of just bided our time. In the beginning, we had a few wheel weights fall off. We pulled in, got a lap down and then we got our lap back and just slowly just stayed in the back and raced with Ross for a bit. We followed him and then in the end we went.”

When you had to go down pit road early what were you feeling?

“I asked right away if we were going to go a lap down, and Kevin (Bellicourt, crew chief) said we probably were, but we would be the first car a lap down. Stages are kind of short – just a 20 laps – and it went by pretty quick actually. So we just tried to stay calm.”

AUSTIN HILL, No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 6th

Talk about what it was like out there.

“It was good. It was a fun race. I felt like we had a truck that could win, we just couldn’t get clear enough. The 98 (Grant Enfinger) was really strong all night. He could side draft really good. He’s truck was really stable. I felt like a lot of the changes that were made in the offseason for the superspeedway side made the trucks move around a little more, so it made the race a little better. You could really get down on somebody’s door and suck them back. It just made the two-wide racing really good. It was a handful all night. I feel like all of us drivers were white-knuckling it. We were coming off the bottom and it really wasn’t our choice to do that. It was just the way the trucks were moving around and the air disturbance was pretty high tonight. All in all it was a good night. It was fun. We’ll go on to Las Vegas, a place where we won at, and try to get it done.”

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra, Halmar-Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 21st

Talk about your day.

“The Halmar team has battled the last two months to build this deal from the ground up and we led some laps. We didn’t qualify good, but we were able to race towards the front of the pack most of the night and just got swallowed up there at the end. I’m really proud of these guys and what they put together. Thanks to Toyota for the awesome support. I’m really excited to get back in our Tundra next week at Vegas, and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.