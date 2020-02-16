NASCAR Cup News DAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion Postponed Until Monday at 4...

DAYTONA 500 Halted After 20 Laps, Completion Postponed Until Monday at 4 p.m.

By Official Release
-

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2020) – The completion of the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m., due to rain Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

The season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series season will be televised by FOX. The race was halted Sunday night after 20 of the scheduled 200 laps were run on the 2.5-mile tri-oval, with polesitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading the event in the No. 47 Kroger Chevrolet.

Speedway parking lots open at 11 a.m. Monday. Gates and the UNOH Fanzone open at 1 p.m. with hospitality areas opening at 2.

DAYTONA 500 tickets, hospitality passes and parking passes will be honored in all areas.

For information about the NASCAR Weather Protection Plan, visit Daytona International Speedway Guest Services or www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/weather.

Official Release

