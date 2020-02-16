XFINITY Series PR RCR Post Race Report - NASCAR Racing Experience 300

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing Experience 300

By Official Release
-

Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race

Finish: 33rd
Start: 1st
Points: 30th

“It’s a shame we had to tear up such a fast TaxSlayer Camaro. I saw someone try to clear themselves and thought I had it cleared, but he came up at the very last second and caught me in the left rear. I’m not sure what people were thinking there. Even though it wasn’t the end we were hoping for, it was good to start off my relationship with Richard Childress Racing with a pole and to lead laps at Daytona. I have to give thanks to everyone who made this possible this weekend, especially Richard Childress, TaxSlayer, and my crew chief, Andy Street. They all put together a phenomenal race car and it was a fantastic opportunity for me, but it’s a shame I got caught up in somebody else’s mess. That’s just racing at Daytona. You try and make it through everything and hope you’re there at the end, but sometimes it doesn’t happen.” -Myatt Snider

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report –...

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap...

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Posts 5th-Place Finish...

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang – Finished 5th “That one is going to sting for awhile for sure. I feel like we were making more moves than anybody and I thought I was going to have a really good shot there at the end."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Allmendinger Armed with Race Winning Car at...

Official Release - 0
“It’s the beginning of the year, and we’re back in Daytona. I’m pumped to be back with Kaulig Racing. Last time we were here – 1-2-3 finish."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Daytona Media...

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang -- WHAT IS YOUR PLAN GOING INTO THIS RACE? “You can’t have a plan going into this race. It just doesn’t work."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing NXS Brandon Jones Quotes –...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones was made available to media at Daytona International Speedway:
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Daytona

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Noah Gragson Wins NASCAR Racing Experience 300; Final DAYTONA 500 Practice Led by Former Champion Joey Logano

Official Release - 0
Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on Saturday to open the NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap – 02.15.20

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Posts 5th-Place Finish To Lead Ford in NXS Opener

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang – Finished 5th “That one is going to sting for awhile for sure. I feel like we were making more moves than anybody and I thought I was going to have a really good shot there at the end."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Jimmie Johnson Press Conf. Transcript

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE met with media and discussed his thoughts on what he’d like to do after 2020
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Daytona

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap – 02.15.20

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Posts 5th-Place Finish To Lead Ford in NXS Opener

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang – Finished 5th “That one is going to sting for awhile for sure. I feel like we were making more moves than anybody and I thought I was going to have a really good shot there at the end."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Allmendinger Armed with Race Winning Car at Daytona

Official Release - 0
“It’s the beginning of the year, and we’re back in Daytona. I’m pumped to be back with Kaulig Racing. Last time we were here – 1-2-3 finish."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Daytona Media Availability

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang -- WHAT IS YOUR PLAN GOING INTO THIS RACE? “You can’t have a plan going into this race. It just doesn’t work."
Read more
Previous articleNoah Gragson captures first Xfinity Series win at Daytona
Next articleTeam Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com