7 tips to make your car paint lasts longer

by Jim Pulman

The type of painting that your car has will say so much about you, the owner of the car. A car that has attractive painting is not only appealing but also very conclusive about its owner. You need to always ensure that when you paint your car, you maintain your car condition like when it is first purchased. This can be very difficult for some people, but to make it easier, the following are 7 tips to make your car paint last longer.

1. Wash your car regularly.

Everything that looks attractive must be clean. When you paint your car, it will be so appealing to the eyes of everyone on the first day because it is clean. You need to maintain the cleanliness level of your car at all times to make sure that your paint lasts longer. When you clean your car, the paint on the car will not fade quickly as compared to when you keep a dirty car for days. When it comes to cleaning your car, you need to purchase the best detergents and soaps that will also maintain the paint longer.

2. Cover your car with a car cover.

When you are not using your car, you are most likely to park it in a place where the car gets direct sunshine. The fact that you are not using your car does not mean that the paint does not require to be protected. When you pack your car in such spots, they are exposed in such a way that they can get damaged. For this reason, you will need to always make sure that you are using a car cover when you are not using the car. The car cover can also be used to prevent things like bird droppings, dust and dirty water from damaging the paint on the car. Car covers are also very perfect for new car paint protection.

3. Always keep your car dry.

Many people think that cleaning the car is the only way that you can maintain your car paint but that is not all. Cleaning the car regularly makes your car clean, but you should always avoid leaving your car when it is wet after cleaning it. Most of the people will wash the car and then leave it to get dry naturally which is a great mistake that you need to avoid. This is because this method of drying the car can damage the car paint and hence you need to make sure that you dry the car using a dry piece of cloth.

4. Wax your car.

Waxing your car is also among the 7 tips of maintaining the condition of car paint and making it look shiny and attractive. The wax on your car will last long and on waxing your car, it can take you up to more than 6 months for you to wax it again. This also prevents the paint from crossing and also some minor scratches that damage the car paint.

5. Apply your car paint protection film.

Apart from waxing, you can also decide to apply your car to some paint protection film. As the name suggests, the paint protection film is a type of film that is used to protect cars from harmful rays, rocks, dirty water and dust that can damage the paint on your car.

6. Protect your car paint with a clear coat protector.

When you are buying your car, you buy the car with a clear coating of paint. Most people think that the car painting is mainly for keeping the car shiny, but it also serves to protect or shield the car paint from elements that can damage it. However, if you decide to use this method, you will require waxing the car first.

7. Use with vinyl wraps.

Vinyl wraps are known to provide shade for your car and also protect the original colour of the paint. The vinyl wraps absorb any scratches and any dents that would have damaged the car paint.

With the above 7 tips on making your car paint last longer, you need to select one of the ways that you feel are best for you. Always avoid walking around with a car that is not appealing to your eyes because the paint on it is damaged.

Bio: – Jim Pulman has extensive knowledge and experience in Home Building, Construction, and Design. He writes articles in his free time and partners with content creators to share his expertise with the online community. He is also passionate about automobiles.