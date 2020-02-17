Miscellaneous 7 tips to make your car paint lasts longer

7 tips to make your car paint lasts longer

By SM
-

by Jim Pulman

The type of painting that your car has will say so much about you, the owner of the car. A car that has attractive painting is not only appealing but also very conclusive about its owner. You need to always ensure that when you paint your car, you maintain your car condition like when it is first purchased. This can be very difficult for some people, but to make it easier, the following are 7 tips to make your car paint last longer.

1. Wash your car regularly.

Everything that looks attractive must be clean. When you paint your car, it will be so appealing to the eyes of everyone on the first day because it is clean. You need to maintain the cleanliness level of your car at all times to make sure that your paint lasts longer. When you clean your car, the paint on the car will not fade quickly as compared to when you keep a dirty car for days. When it comes to cleaning your car, you need to purchase the best detergents and soaps that will also maintain the paint longer.

2. Cover your car with a car cover.

When you are not using your car, you are most likely to park it in a place where the car gets direct sunshine. The fact that you are not using your car does not mean that the paint does not require to be protected. When you pack your car in such spots, they are exposed in such a way that they can get damaged. For this reason, you will need to always make sure that you are using a car cover when you are not using the car. The car cover can also be used to prevent things like bird droppings, dust and dirty water from damaging the paint on the car. Car covers are also very perfect for new car paint protection.

3. Always keep your car dry.

Many people think that cleaning the car is the only way that you can maintain your car paint but that is not all. Cleaning the car regularly makes your car clean, but you should always avoid leaving your car when it is wet after cleaning it. Most of the people will wash the car and then leave it to get dry naturally which is a great mistake that you need to avoid. This is because this method of drying the car can damage the car paint and hence you need to make sure that you dry the car using a dry piece of cloth.

4. Wax your car.

Waxing your car is also among the 7 tips of maintaining the condition of car paint and making it look shiny and attractive. The wax on your car will last long and on waxing your car, it can take you up to more than 6 months for you to wax it again. This also prevents the paint from crossing and also some minor scratches that damage the car paint.

5. Apply your car paint protection film.

Apart from waxing, you can also decide to apply your car to some paint protection film. As the name suggests, the paint protection film is a type of film that is used to protect cars from harmful rays, rocks, dirty water and dust that can damage the paint on your car.

6. Protect your car paint with a clear coat protector.

When you are buying your car, you buy the car with a clear coating of paint. Most people think that the car painting is mainly for keeping the car shiny, but it also serves to protect or shield the car paint from elements that can damage it. However, if you decide to use this method, you will require waxing the car first.

7. Use with vinyl wraps.

Vinyl wraps are known to provide shade for your car and also protect the original colour of the paint. The vinyl wraps absorb any scratches and any dents that would have damaged the car paint.

With the above 7 tips on making your car paint last longer, you need to select one of the ways that you feel are best for you. Always avoid walking around with a car that is not appealing to your eyes because the paint on it is damaged.

Bio: – Jim Pulman has extensive knowledge and experience in Home Building, Construction, and Design. He writes articles in his free time and partners with content creators to share his expertise with the online community. He is also passionate about automobiles.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Reasons why you should sell your car...

SM - 0
Many people don't think about this and let it be there without even getting bothered that it occupies unnecessary space.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Gragson captures the Xfinity Series win at...

SM - 0
Noah Gragson captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday's series opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Does Walmart have a tire center?

SM - 0
Walmart does have a tire center that serves thousands of individuals every day. At these centers, some of the services you can get include flat repairs, tire installation, oil changes as well as a tire rotation.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Ten Things You Need to Do Before...

SM - 0
Buying a new car― whether straight from the factory or secondhand― can be both an amazing and intimidating experience.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need to Know About Chevy...

Official Release - 0
Wheels are one of the most important moving parts on a truck; responsible for carrying thousands of pounds of weight, withstanding road and trail forces, while keeping your tires secured and pressurized for safe travels.
Read more
Miscellaneous

NASCAR Finish Line: Predict Race Winners And...

SM - 0
NASCAR made headlines when it announced that it had partnered with Pen National as the car racing series’ first official betting partner.
Read more
SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

Reasons why you should sell your car for money

SM - 0
Many people don't think about this and let it be there without even getting bothered that it occupies unnecessary space.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Gragson captures the Xfinity Series win at Daytona

SM - 0
Noah Gragson captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday's series opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Does Walmart have a tire center?

SM - 0
Walmart does have a tire center that serves thousands of individuals every day. At these centers, some of the services you can get include flat repairs, tire installation, oil changes as well as a tire rotation.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Ten Things You Need to Do Before Buying a Car in NSW

SM - 0
Buying a new car― whether straight from the factory or secondhand― can be both an amazing and intimidating experience.
Read more
Miscellaneous

NASCAR Finish Line: Predict Race Winners And Win $50,000

SM - 0
NASCAR made headlines when it announced that it had partnered with Pen National as the car racing series’ first official betting partner.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Reasons why you should sell your car for money

SM - 0
Many people don't think about this and let it be there without even getting bothered that it occupies unnecessary space.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Gragson captures the Xfinity Series win at Daytona

SM - 0
Noah Gragson captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday's series opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Does Walmart have a tire center?

SM - 0
Walmart does have a tire center that serves thousands of individuals every day. At these centers, some of the services you can get include flat repairs, tire installation, oil changes as well as a tire rotation.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Ten Things You Need to Do Before Buying a Car in NSW

SM - 0
Buying a new car― whether straight from the factory or secondhand― can be both an amazing and intimidating experience.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need to Know About Chevy Silverado Wheels

Official Release - 0
Wheels are one of the most important moving parts on a truck; responsible for carrying thousands of pounds of weight, withstanding road and trail forces, while keeping your tires secured and pressurized for safe travels.
Read more
Previous articleGragson captures the Xfinity Series win at Daytona
Next articleReasons why you should sell your car for money

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com