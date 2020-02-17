NASCAR Cup PR CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Crash Quote

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: William Byron Crash Quote

By Official Release
-

NASCAR CUP SERIES
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
DAYTONA 500
TEAM CHEVY RACE CRASH QUOTE
FEBRUARY 17, 2020

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA ‘COLOR OF THE YEAR’ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined in crash on lap 59
UNFORTUNATELY OUT OF THIS RACE EARLY. IT LOOKED LIKE THERE WAS CONTACT. WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENED THERE ON THE BACKSTRETCH?
“Just from looking at it further, I think he slid left to cross my bumper and if he would have hit me square, it would have been fine. But when he was sliding left and hitting me, it moved my car a little left too and, ultimately, it kind of caused him to turn me in the left rear. I’m not really sure how that happens, but it is what it is. I don’t really know what to do differently; just kind of go back, look at it, go onto Vegas and try to do well there.”

WHAT ARE YOUR EMOTIONS TO HAVE THIS HAPPEN THIS EARLY? YOU NEVER WANT TO HAVE IT HAPPEN, BUT TO HAVE IT HAPPEN THIS EARLY.
“Yeah, you always know it can happen at these racetracks. But we had a great race car, we prepared well and that’s really all we can do. So, just learn from what I can there and go onto Las Vegas.”

INAUDIBLE
“He had given me a couple of bumps earlier before that and the car handled it fine. I think the fact that he was pushing me and sliding left across the bumper is what really got me slightly left. He moved to go out of line and misjudged that move it seemed like. Ultimately, he hit me in the left rear quarter panel and turned me straight into the inside wall. I understand making moves and stuff. I think we were all in line to that point. It wasn’t like I was trying to block him or anything; I just don’t really know where that came from.”

YOU ARE SO GOOD HERE AT DAYTONA; YOU WERE SO FAST. HOW ARE YOU FEELING?
“It’s the ups and downs of racing. It goes up and down, and luckily, we got something points-wise out of this race or less we’d have one point. I guess we have 10 or 11 points going into Las Vegas. We’re going to have to rebound and rally there. I don’t know, I’m not really sure what I could have done differently.”

IT SEEMED LIKE THE HENDRICK CARS AND THE NEW CHEVY’S COULD PRETTY MUCH DO WHATEVER THEY WANTED BY THEMSELVES. WAS THAT THE CASE?
“Yeah, I think it was just a good organizational effort there with the other Hendrick guys to work our way through the field. Everyone was single file on the top and we decided to go to the bottom and pick that lane up. I thought everything was going well there. We were just kind of riding around and wait to try to get to the end of this race, but it didn’t happen.”

SO MUCH PREPARATION AND DRAFT PRACTICE, ALL TO END LIKE THAT. WHAT HAPPENED?
“Yeah, I don’t know. Obviously, I got hit in the back bumper. I saw a brief replay of it. He (Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.) was kind of moving when he hit me first and so he pushed me left with him. And then he hit me in the center of the left rear and just turned me around. I think it was just enough. The first hit, when he was sliding left on my bumper, is what really moved my car left with him. So, I don’t know. It’s unfortunate. I feel like I don’t know. I feel like there’s really no reason to be that aggressive moving across my bumper, but it is what it is. We’ll go on to Vegas and go try to win that one.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and...

Official Release - 0
“My last Daytona 500, my career-best finish, what an amazing finish. The Beard Oil Team, what a great job. I’m so proud of all the guys; we don’t quit. Right now, my thoughts are with Newman.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Quotes 2.17.20

Official Release - 0
“I think we take for granted sometimes how safe these cars are. We’re praying for Ryan (Newman)."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 (Post Race...

Official Release - 0
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang - Finished 2nd “We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Ready To Wrap Up...

Official Release - 0
For Matt DiBenedetto and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, the Speedweeks preliminaries are over, a Sunday rainout is behind them, and the focus now is on a Monday afternoon conclusion of the Great American Race, the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Jimmie Johnson Press...

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE met with media and discussed his thoughts on what he’d like to do after 2020
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Chevrolet & Team...

Official Release - 0
We're joined here now by Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports for Chevrolet; Richard Childress from Richard Childress Racing; Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports; Chip Ganassi from Chip Ganassi Racing; and Richard Petty, Richard Petty Motorsports.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
“My last Daytona 500, my career-best finish, what an amazing finish. The Beard Oil Team, what a great job. I’m so proud of all the guys; we don’t quit. Right now, my thoughts are with Newman.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Quotes 2.17.20

Official Release - 0
“I think we take for granted sometimes how safe these cars are. We’re praying for Ryan (Newman)."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 (Post Race Notes & Quotes)

Official Release - 0
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang - Finished 2nd “We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

TICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW

Official Release - 0
Tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 18.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

One Final Time! Talladega Superspeedway’s two Special Ticket Offers Honor Seven-Time Champ Jimmie Johnson in GEICO 500, April 26

Official Release - 0
One Option is a $48 GEICO 500 Grandstand Ticket; Second Choice Consists of a Grandstand Ticket, Talladega Garage Experience Admission & Exclusive...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
“My last Daytona 500, my career-best finish, what an amazing finish. The Beard Oil Team, what a great job. I’m so proud of all the guys; we don’t quit. Right now, my thoughts are with Newman.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Daytona Quotes 2.17.20

Official Release - 0
“I think we take for granted sometimes how safe these cars are. We’re praying for Ryan (Newman)."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 (Post Race Notes & Quotes)

Official Release - 0
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang - Finished 2nd “We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Ready To Wrap Up Memorable Speedweeks At Daytona

Official Release - 0
For Matt DiBenedetto and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, the Speedweeks preliminaries are over, a Sunday rainout is behind them, and the focus now is on a Monday afternoon conclusion of the Great American Race, the 62nd annual Daytona 500.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Jimmie Johnson Press Conf. Transcript

Official Release - 0
JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE met with media and discussed his thoughts on what he’d like to do after 2020
Read more
Previous articleTICKETS FOR NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT PHOENIX RACEWAY ON SALE TOMORROW
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 (Post Race Notes & Quotes)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com