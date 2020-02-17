Fresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins at Sebring Trans Am

Bow, NH – February 17, 2020 – The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship gets underway this month, February 28, at its traditional season opening venue, the ever popular Sebring International Raceway in Florida, with healthy entry lists across the various categories. The 34 cars entered in the TA2 class promise a terrific spectacle on the track in what is easily the most competitive road racing group in North America.

After a challenging 2019 racing year that saw pilot Tom Sheehan pick up the Iron Man Award at the season finale at Daytona, the LTK Insulation Technologies team have spent the winter on the grind for the 2020 season, just their second year running the Mike Cope Mustang after switching from a Chevrolet Camaro. The No. 97 car will line-up on the grid against a tough list of TA2 competitors. Reflecting on what has therefore been a busy prep for the season, Tom was upbeat when he spoke about the upcoming Sebring opener.

“The winter season has been productive. The team is ready to kick off 2020. The first race of our year is in sunny Florida and will have lots of excitement for sure,” he stated. On the line-up for 2020 he added, “The field will be strong, so there’s no time to knock off any rust. We are looking to fire off strong and showcase the team’s hard work.”

LTK Insulation Technologies, the team’s primary partner, is the powerhouse behind the scenes. Based in Tom’s home town of Bow, New Hampshire, LTK are one of the country’s leading suppliers to the construction industry, providing quality products with a track record of durability and saving time on projects.

On a sad note, the death was announced recently of Peter Argetsinger, a member of the International Motor Racing Research Center’s Governing Council and most recently an instructor at Sebring itself. Peter was a friend of Tom and his coach for a season, a legacy Tom shares with others including Damon Hill and Juan Pablo Montoya, both of whom were also coached by Peter early in their careers.

Sebring International Raceway is one of the oldest continuously operating race tracks in the U.S. – its first race being run in 1950. Sebring is one of the classic race tracks that appeals on the schedule and the Trans Am action forms part of an SVRA weekend dubbed the Sebring Vintage Classic. This year, Historic Trans-Am (HTA) racers will join the contemporary Trans Am presented by Pirelli, to celebrate at the place where Trans Am began in 1966. HTA will run in their own group with a Sunday Feature Reunion race. In addition, the International GT Series will launch its 2020 racing season.

The weekend in the sunshine state begins for the TA2 teams with optional test sessions at 12pm ET and 5:30pm ET on Friday, February 28. After the 11:30am ET practice session on Saturday morning, Tom will be signing hero cards at the scheduled Drivers Autograph Session at 12:30pm ET. The all important qualifying for the grid is at 5:35pm ET Saturday afternoon.

On the race day itself, Trans Am has introduced a new feature. Race goers will be able to get on the track itself with a fan walk in the grid area at turn 17 scheduled for half an hour from 12:50pm. You don’t get that in Formula One!

The TA2 race powered by AEM is scheduled for 1:25pm ET on Sunday, March 1. Followers can keep on with the timing and scoring board page at gotransam.com or by downloading the Race Monitor app.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

