Gragson captures the Xfinity Series win at Daytona

Noah Gragson captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s series opener at Daytona International Speedway. Gragson captured the win for the No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/BRCC Chevrolet for JR Motorsports team.
JR Motorsports has won seven times at Daytona in the Xfinity Series, second most all-time.
Gragson took the lead on Lap 118 during the race’s final restart and kept it until a Turn 3 multi-car incident brought out the yellow flag on Lap 120, ending the race under caution.
“That was bad-ass. I’m so thankful for this opportunity and I’m very proud of this team. I spent a lot of time with Dale Jr. this week. I talked to him for about two hours. I wanted to be a better superspeedway racer.” Gragson said.
Gragson celebrated the win by climbing the frontstretch fence and celebrating with the fans.
“It never gets old, man,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I don’t expect I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get here as an owner and have success like this, it’s a great feeling.”
Harrison Burton posted his first top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway by finished second. Timmy Hill posted his fourth top-10 finish in nine races at Daytona International Speedway by finished third. Chase Briscoe finished fourth and Justin Haley finished fifth.
The race was stopped on the final lap by a crash. The multi-car wreck involved Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Ray Black Jr., Jesse Little and David Starr.
Unofficial Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 1
Race Results for the 39th Annual NASCAR Racing Experience 300 – Saturday, February 15, 2020
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|12
|9
|Noah Gragson
|120
|4
|9
|0
|49
|Running
|2
|8
|20
|Harrison Burton #
|120
|8
|0
|0
|38
|Running
|3
|26
|66
|Timmy Hill
|120
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|4
|6
|19
|Brandon Jones
|120
|0
|8
|0
|36
|Running
|5
|10
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|120
|10
|10
|0
|34
|Running
|6
|3
|11
|Justin Haley
|120
|5
|2
|0
|46
|Running
|7
|11
|68
|Brandon Brown
|120
|0
|6
|0
|35
|Running
|8
|16
|7
|Ray Black II
|120
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|9
|9
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|120
|0
|4
|0
|35
|Running
|10
|19
|36
|Alex Labbe
|120
|9
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|11
|2
|1
|Michael Annett
|119
|2
|0
|0
|35
|Accident
|12
|34
|52
|JJ Yeley
|119
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Running
|13
|22
|0
|BJ McLeod
|119
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|25
|78
|Vinnie Miller
|119
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|36
|47
|Joe Nemechek(i)
|119
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|16
|35
|74
|Mike Harmon
|119
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Running
|17
|20
|15
|Robby Lyons II
|119
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|31
|6
|David Starr
|119
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Running
|19
|18
|4
|Jesse Little #
|118
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Accident
|20
|33
|13
|Chad Finchum
|118
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|32
|99
|Josh Bilicki
|117
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|23
|38
|Ross Chastain
|115
|0
|7
|0
|19
|Running
|23
|4
|8
|Jeb Burton
|114
|1
|3
|0
|32
|Accident
|24
|24
|2
|Brett Moffitt(i)
|114
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accident
|25
|15
|22
|Austin Cindric
|113
|6
|5
|0
|23
|Accident
|26
|17
|92
|Josh Williams
|113
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Accident
|27
|21
|93
|CJ McLaughlin
|113
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|29
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|113
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|14
|90
|Caesar Bacarella
|112
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Accident
|30
|13
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|107
|3
|1
|0
|25
|Accident
|31
|30
|5
|Matt Mills
|101
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Electrical
|32
|7
|18
|Riley Herbst #
|59
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Accident
|33
|1
|21
|Myatt Snider
|59
|7
|0
|0
|8
|Accident
|34
|27
|25
|Chris Cockrum
|59
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Accident
|35
|28
|61
|Austin Hill(i)
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accident
|36
|5
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|37
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Accident
On to Sunday’s race:
The DAYTONA 500 opens the season for the NASCAR Cup Series and it will be watched by a sellout crowd. Also, Daytona International Speedway president Chip Wile announced that President Donald Trump will be in attendance.
“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series. Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Wile said in a statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”
