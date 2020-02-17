Miscellaneous Gragson captures the Xfinity Series win at Daytona
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

By SM
Noah Gragson captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s series opener at Daytona International Speedway.  Gragson captured the win for the No. 9 Bass Pro Shops/BRCC Chevrolet for JR Motorsports team.

JR Motorsports has won seven times at Daytona in the Xfinity Series, second most all-time.

Gragson took the lead on Lap 118 during the race’s final restart and kept it until a Turn 3 multi-car incident brought out the yellow flag on Lap 120, ending the race under caution.

“That was bad-ass.  I’m so thankful for this opportunity and I’m very proud of this team. I spent a lot of time with Dale Jr. this week. I talked to him for about two hours. I wanted to be a better superspeedway racer.” Gragson said.

Gragson celebrated the win by climbing the frontstretch fence and celebrating with the fans.

“It never gets old, man,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I don’t expect I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get here as an owner and have success like this, it’s a great feeling.”

Harrison Burton posted his first top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway by finished second.  Timmy Hill posted his fourth top-10 finish in nine races at Daytona International Speedway by finished third.  Chase Briscoe finished fourth and Justin Haley finished fifth.

The race was stopped on the final lap by a crash.  The multi-car wreck involved Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Ray Black Jr., Jesse Little and David Starr.

Unofficial Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 1

Race Results for the 39th Annual NASCAR Racing Experience 300 – Saturday, February 15, 2020

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved

Fin Str No Driver Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status
1 12 9 Noah Gragson 120 4 9 0 49 Running
2 8 20 Harrison Burton # 120 8 0 0 38 Running
3 26 66 Timmy Hill 120 0 0 0 0 Running
4 6 19 Brandon Jones 120 0 8 0 36 Running
5 10 98 Chase Briscoe 120 10 10 0 34 Running
6 3 11 Justin Haley 120 5 2 0 46 Running
7 11 68 Brandon Brown 120 0 6 0 35 Running
8 16 7 Ray Black II 120 0 0 0 29 Running
9 9 39 Ryan Sieg 120 0 4 0 35 Running
10 19 36 Alex Labbe 120 9 0 0 29 Running
11 2 1 Michael Annett 119 2 0 0 35 Accident
12 34 52 JJ Yeley 119 0 0 0 25 Running
13 22 0 BJ McLeod 119 0 0 0 24 Running
14 25 78 Vinnie Miller 119 0 0 0 23 Running
15 36 47 Joe Nemechek(i) 119 0 0 0 0 Running
16 35 74 Mike Harmon 119 0 0 0 21 Running
17 20 15 Robby Lyons II 119 0 0 0 20 Running
18 31 6 David Starr 119 0 0 0 19 Running
19 18 4 Jesse Little # 118 0 0 0 18 Accident
20 33 13 Chad Finchum 118 0 0 0 17 Running
21 32 99 Josh Bilicki 117 0 0 0 16 Running
22 23 38 Ross Chastain 115 0 7 0 19 Running
23 4 8 Jeb Burton 114 1 3 0 32 Accident
24 24 2 Brett Moffitt(i) 114 0 0 0 0 Accident
25 15 22 Austin Cindric 113 6 5 0 23 Accident
26 17 92 Josh Williams 113 0 0 0 11 Accident
27 21 93 CJ McLaughlin 113 0 0 0 10 Running
28 29 51 Jeremy Clements 113 0 0 0 9 Running
29 14 90 Caesar Bacarella 112 0 0 0 8 Accident
30 13 7 Justin Allgaier 107 3 1 0 25 Accident
31 30 5 Matt Mills 101 0 0 0 6 Electrical
32 7 18 Riley Herbst # 59 0 0 0 5 Accident
33 1 21 Myatt Snider 59 7 0 0 8 Accident
34 27 25 Chris Cockrum 59 0 0 0 3 Accident
35 28 61 Austin Hill(i) 37 0 0 0 0 Accident
36 5 8 Joe Graf Jr # 37 0 0 0 1 Accident

On to Sunday’s race:

The DAYTONA 500 opens the season for the NASCAR Cup Series and it will be watched by a sellout crowd.  Also, Daytona International Speedway president Chip Wile announced that President Donald Trump will be in attendance.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series. Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Wile said in a statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

