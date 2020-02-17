Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after wreck at Daytona

Ryan Newman was hospitalized after a fiery crash at Daytona International Speedway Monday night. The accident occurred on the final lap of the Daytona 500 after a couple of hard hits sent his car airborne and left it crumpled and in flames.

It took track personnel quite some time to extricate Newman from his car before he was sent to Halifax Medical Center for further evaluation. As everyone collectively held their breath, fearing the worst but hoping for the best, an update was issued by Roush Fenway Racing almost two hours later.

Jeff Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, echoed the sentiments of the NASCAR community, saying, “Safety’s come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport.”

Thankfully, though Newman is in serious condition, the statement issued by the team indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, Steve O’Donnell, shared the update.

“I wanted to provide everybody an update on Ryan Newman. He’s been transported to Halifax Medical Center, undergoing further treatment and evaluation. We’ve been in continual dialogue with the race team and Ryan’s family. And on behalf of Roush Racing, they’ve asked us to read a statement to give you an update and the statement reads as follows:

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

O’Donnell added, “That’s the end of the statement and then certainly on our behalf we’re going to continue to work with the race team and Ryan’s family to support them in any way we can. We’d ask that you respect their privacy and going forward we’ll provide updates as we can. But at this time our thoughts are with Ryan and his family. Thank you.”