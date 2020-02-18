Featured Stories The Final Word...thankfully of just a single race
Photo by Brad Keppel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The Final Word…thankfully of just a single race

By Ron Thornton
-

No!

I am not a very expressive guy when it comes to watching sporting events. I have long come to realize there are more important things in life than a winning result. Then, there are times when something takes place that is truly important. Something that brings forth emotion.

No!

19 years ago was one of those moments. My wife had convinced me to forsake the Daytona 500 finish to go out shopping. It was a race that made me laugh as Dale Earnhardt gave a one-finger salute to a rookie by the name of Kurt Busch. The Intimidator was taking no guff from the cocky kid. As we pulled back into the driveway, we heard the news on the car radio.

No!

My enthusiasm for covering NASCAR may have diminished over recent years, but there have been no more shopping sprees to interrupt the Great American Race since. My PVR had caught up to the live action and I was glued to the tube as Ryan Newman made his bid to claim the prize. He came close, then came a bump and a hard right into the wall.

No!

While Denny Hamlin was edging out Ryan Blaney at the line, we watched Newman’s upside down flaming wreckage slide down the track. It did not look good. Then they showed the replay.

No!

Newman was upside down. Vulnerable. A sitting duck. Corey Lajoie had no place to go to avoid what came next. His car hit Newman’s right on the driver’s side. Hard. You could see where he hit and the damage it caused.

No!

My wife and I went out to join some fellow runners for a trek out into a cold winter night. It was therapeutic. As my spikes hit the ice with each step I managed to forget for a moment those fears, that emotion. Then it was over and those emotions returned.

No!

NASCAR news was coming to us over Sirius radio in the car as we headed back home. An update. Serious condition, but not life-threatening injuries.

Yes!

As I write this, I do not know exactly what that means. I prefer to think it means good news. I prefer to believe it means a guy out of his car seat for a while, a man slowly mending at home, a big burly impatient ornery bear driving his wife crazy as he dreams of a return to the track.

Yes!

That is what I choose to believe. That is my hope. It is not who won the race that is important, but the news I have as I finish the day. That brings me some comfort. Some things are more important than who won, but who survived.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Four Takeaways from the NextEra Energy Resources...

Briar Starr - 0
Daytona International Speedway hosted its 21st NASCAR Truck Series race Friday night on Valentine’s Day for its season opener. As always, the Truck Series does not disappoint wherever they race and one of those prime examples was Friday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series...

Briar Starr - 0
Friday night saw the opening season for the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. It was no ordinary season opener as the series is celebrating its 25th anniversary dating back to 1995.
Read more
Featured Stories

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after...

Angela Campbell - 0
Ryan Newman was hospitalized after a fiery crash at Daytona International Speedway Monday night. The accident occurred on the final lap of the Daytona 500 after a couple of hard hits sent his car airborne and left it crumpled and in flames.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Hamlin wins second consecutive Daytona 500

Briar Starr - 0
It took two overtimes and a 24-hour delay, but Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive time of his career. This is the first time a driver has won back to back 500s since Sterling Marlin in 1994-1995.
Read more
Featured Section 2

2020 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday

Briar Starr - 0
After a challenging day of fighting off and on rain showers, NASCAR...
Read more
Featured Stories

Noah Gragson captures first Xfinity Series win...

Angela Campbell - 0
Noah Gragson was in the right place at the right time and grabbed his first Xfinity Series win in the season-opening NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevy.
Read more
Ron Thornton
A former radio and television broadcaster, newspaper columnist, Little League baseball coach, Ron Thornton has been following NASCAR on this site since 2004. While his focus may have changed over recent years, he continues to make periodic appearances only when he has something to say. That makes him a rather unique journalist.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

The Final Word – If only all races were like Talladega

Ron Thornton - 0
For the third time this season, NASCAR presented a race worth watching. I am talking about those who demand an entertaining three-hour experience if they are going to spend the time to take it all in. Talladega delivered.
Read more
Featured Stories

The Final Word – Bristol, we have a problem

Ron Thornton - 1
Bristol is not Las Vegas, Phoenix, Fort Worth or Charlotte. There are reasons to go to the Virginia-Tennessee border. The country is beautiful. On Sunday, it appears a lot of people were taking in the scenery. They sure in hell were not at the race track.
Read more
Featured Stories

The Final Word – Is it a big swing and a miss as NASCAR makes big changes for 2020?

Ron Thornton - 0
Some of the changes are interesting. Moving the season-ending event matters not, as Homestead has never become an iconic event in most minds anyway. Adding a third short track is good. Keeping the roval in Charlotte as part of the mix is fine. Adding some tradition with the Southern 500 becoming even more meaningful actually comes across as a fine idea.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR’s Hot 20 of All-Time

Ron Thornton - 0
The Daytona 500 is coming up this Sunday, a time for new beginnings and a time for bringing things to an end. After 15 years and over a thousand columns of various incarnations, this edition represents my final regular contribution to this site.
Read more
Featured Section 2

The Final Final Word – A new season brings new hope

Ron Thornton - 0
A new season. A new group of people and combinations. A new rules package. A new reason to hope for more entertaining action. We can only hope that this time they will succeed.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Four Takeaways from the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Daytona International Speedway hosted its 21st NASCAR Truck Series race Friday night on Valentine’s Day for its season opener. As always, the Truck Series does not disappoint wherever they race and one of those prime examples was Friday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings-Daytona

Briar Starr - 0
Friday night saw the opening season for the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. It was no ordinary season opener as the series is celebrating its 25th anniversary dating back to 1995.
Read more
Featured Stories

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after wreck at Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
Ryan Newman was hospitalized after a fiery crash at Daytona International Speedway Monday night. The accident occurred on the final lap of the Daytona 500 after a couple of hard hits sent his car airborne and left it crumpled and in flames.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Hamlin wins second consecutive Daytona 500

Briar Starr - 0
It took two overtimes and a 24-hour delay, but Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive time of his career. This is the first time a driver has won back to back 500s since Sterling Marlin in 1994-1995.
Read more
Featured Section 2

2020 Daytona 500 postponed to Monday

Briar Starr - 0
After a challenging day of fighting off and on rain showers, NASCAR officials were forced to postpone the 2020 Daytona 500 to...
Read more
Previous articleFour Takeaways from the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona
Next articleUpdate on Roush Fenway Racing Driver Ryan Newman

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com