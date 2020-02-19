XFINITY Series PR Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its First Downforce Win

Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its First Downforce Win

By Official Release
Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its First Downforce Win

Ross Chastain Notes:Best start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 5th (Fall 2018)
Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 1st (Fall 2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 8th (Fall 2019)
Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 4th (Spring 2019)

Ross Chastain Quote:
“We are past Daytona. This No. 10 team has set the reset button, and we are going to Las Vegas this weekend – a place I have been fortunate enough to win before, and now we are going to get our first downforce win this weekend. Can’t wait to get out there!”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
In his last five starts west of the Mississippi River—three on 1.5-mile tracks--Annett has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report –...

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing...

Official Release - 0
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap...

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Posts 5th-Place Finish...

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang – Finished 5th “That one is going to sting for awhile for sure. I feel like we were making more moves than anybody and I thought I was going to have a really good shot there at the end."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Allmendinger Armed with Race Winning Car at...

Official Release - 0
“It’s the beginning of the year, and we’re back in Daytona. I’m pumped to be back with Kaulig Racing. Last time we were here – 1-2-3 finish."
Read more
Official Release

NASCAR Cup PR

THE STAGE IS SET FOR AN ACTION-PACKED WEEKEND AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE

Official Release - 0
Pennzoil returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the third annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Ross Chastain to Fill In for Ryan Newman in No. 6 Ford

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Ross Chastain will fill in for Ryan Newman starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford.
Read more
Other Series Racing

CHEVROLET RACING IN NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION AT PHOENIX : Pre-race Advance & Driver Quotes

Official Release - 0
With eight National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Pro Stock world championships combined, Chevrolet drivers Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Jason Line were the marque final-round matchup at the season opener in Pomona, California.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on his excitement to see his car perform in Las Vegas: “I'm super excited, yeah. We had an opportunity to make something better. Chevrolet put a lot of effort into it."
Read more
Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released from Halifax Medical Center

Official Release - 0
Daytona Beach, Florida (February 19, 2020) -- Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.
Read more

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Las Vegas Preview

Official Release - 0
In his last five starts west of the Mississippi River—three on 1.5-mile tracks--Annett has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 9.4.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Daytona

Official Release - 0
Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion team were in contention to win Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Official Release - 0
Myatt Snider Kicks Off 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Pole and Strong Run in the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro Before Mid-Race
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota Racing – Daytona NXS Race Recap – 02.15.20

Official Release - 0
Three Toyota Supras finished in the top five in the 120-lap season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Posts 5th-Place Finish To Lead Ford in NXS Opener

Official Release - 0
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Highpoint.com Ford Mustang – Finished 5th “That one is going to sting for awhile for sure. I feel like we were making more moves than anybody and I thought I was going to have a really good shot there at the end."
Read more
