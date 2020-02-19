Chastain Looks to Earn Kaulig Racing its First Downforce Win

Ross Chastain Notes:Best start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 5th (Fall 2018)Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 1st (Fall 2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 8th (Fall 2019)

Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 4th (Spring 2019)

Ross Chastain Quote:

“We are past Daytona. This No. 10 team has set the reset button, and we are going to Las Vegas this weekend – a place I have been fortunate enough to win before, and now we are going to get our first downforce win this weekend. Can’t wait to get out there!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.