NASCAR Cup PR FedEx Racing Express Facts - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
-

Denny Hamlin
#11 FedEx Ground Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:
Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Date/Time: February 23/3:30 p.m. ET
Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles
Track Length: 1.5 miles
Track Shape: Tri-Oval
Banking: 20 degrees
2019 Winner: Joey Logano

Express Notes:

Daytona Recap: Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 in five years Monday in the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, passing Ryan Blaney in the final stretch to win by 0.014 seconds, the second-closest margin of victory in the “Great American Race.” The race was postponed after just 20 laps on Sunday due to rain, and it resumed Monday afternoon. Hamlin and his fellow Toyota competitors stuck to the game plan of riding in the back out of harm’s way in Stage 1. Hamlin inherited the lead after varying pit cycles at the end of the stage. He went on to lead the majority of Stage 2 and captured that segment victory for an additional playoff point. The action picked up in the final stage, with side-by-side racing throughout the field. A handful of late-race incidents took out many of the frontrunners, but Hamlin was able to avoid the wrecks and remain near the front for the final few restarts and took the checkered flag.

Las Vegas Preview: The series heads out to the desert this weekend to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile event. Denny Hamlin continues his pursuit of his first career win at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Hamlin and the #FedEx11 team are currently atop the points standings and look to expand their lead this weekend in Las Vegas. The #11 FedEx Toyota will promote the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest on the TV panel of the car for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas. The reminder encourages small business owners to apply for a collective prize pool of more than $250,000 by the entry deadline of March 2nd at www.fedex.com/grantcontest.

Hamlin Statistics:
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Races: 16
Wins: 0
Top-5: 2
Top-10: 7
Laps Led: 18
Avg. Start: 16.8
Avg. Finish: 13.8

Hamlin Conversation – Las Vegas:

What are you most looking forward to as the Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend?

“Our team is picking up where we left off last year and really clicking so far. I’m very happy with our performance, but we still have a lot of work to do and a lot more challenges coming our way. We’ll be ready to get back at it this weekend in Las Vegas and hopefully take the checkered flag.”

Back-to-back victories in Daytona – how does it feel to be back in victory lane again this year?

“First, my thoughts are with Ryan (Newman) and his well-being, I’m proud of this FedEx team for another great accomplishment, but no win is more important than the health and safety of the competitors. It feels great to get this win and hopefully we can keep this momentum going throughout the season.”

FedEx Express Freight Along for the Ride at Las Vegas: The FedEx Ground Mid-South district will be recognized for exceptional safety performance with its district code “MIDS” on the B-post of the #11 FedEx Toyota this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

THE STAGE IS SET FOR AN ACTION-PACKED...

Official Release - 0
Pennzoil returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the third annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on his excitement to see his car perform in Las Vegas: “I'm super excited, yeah. We had an opportunity to make something better. Chevrolet put a lot of effort into it."
Read more
Featured Section 2

Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released...

Official Release - 0
Daytona Beach, Florida (February 19, 2020) -- Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.19.20

Official Release - 0
The 2020 season continues with racing out West as NASCAR heads to Las Vegas and NHRA competes just outside of Phoenix this weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor...

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets have earned 10 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Going For Third...

Official Release - 0
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series opens its three-week west coast swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as all three top touring series will hit the 1.5-mile track this weekend. 
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

THE STAGE IS SET FOR AN ACTION-PACKED WEEKEND AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE

Official Release - 0
Pennzoil returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the third annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Ross Chastain to Fill In for Ryan Newman in No. 6 Ford

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Ross Chastain will fill in for Ryan Newman starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford.
Read more
Other Series Racing

CHEVROLET RACING IN NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION AT PHOENIX : Pre-race Advance & Driver Quotes

Official Release - 0
With eight National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Pro Stock world championships combined, Chevrolet drivers Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Jason Line were the marque final-round matchup at the season opener in Pomona, California.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on his excitement to see his car perform in Las Vegas: “I'm super excited, yeah. We had an opportunity to make something better. Chevrolet put a lot of effort into it."
Read more
Featured Section 2

Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released from Halifax Medical Center

Official Release - 0
Daytona Beach, Florida (February 19, 2020) -- Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

THE STAGE IS SET FOR AN ACTION-PACKED WEEKEND AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE

Official Release - 0
Pennzoil returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the third annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on his excitement to see his car perform in Las Vegas: “I'm super excited, yeah. We had an opportunity to make something better. Chevrolet put a lot of effort into it."
Read more
Featured Section 2

Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released from Halifax Medical Center

Official Release - 0
Daytona Beach, Florida (February 19, 2020) -- Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.19.20

Official Release - 0
The 2020 season continues with racing out West as NASCAR heads to Las Vegas and NHRA competes just outside of Phoenix this weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets have earned 10 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.
Read more
Previous articleRyan Newman Continues Great Improvement
Next articleToyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.19.20

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com