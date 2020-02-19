FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Date/Time: February 23/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: 20 degrees

2019 Winner: Joey Logano

Express Notes:

Daytona Recap: Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 in five years Monday in the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, passing Ryan Blaney in the final stretch to win by 0.014 seconds, the second-closest margin of victory in the “Great American Race.” The race was postponed after just 20 laps on Sunday due to rain, and it resumed Monday afternoon. Hamlin and his fellow Toyota competitors stuck to the game plan of riding in the back out of harm’s way in Stage 1. Hamlin inherited the lead after varying pit cycles at the end of the stage. He went on to lead the majority of Stage 2 and captured that segment victory for an additional playoff point. The action picked up in the final stage, with side-by-side racing throughout the field. A handful of late-race incidents took out many of the frontrunners, but Hamlin was able to avoid the wrecks and remain near the front for the final few restarts and took the checkered flag.

Las Vegas Preview: The series heads out to the desert this weekend to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile event. Denny Hamlin continues his pursuit of his first career win at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Hamlin and the #FedEx11 team are currently atop the points standings and look to expand their lead this weekend in Las Vegas. The #11 FedEx Toyota will promote the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest on the TV panel of the car for this weekend’s race in Las Vegas. The reminder encourages small business owners to apply for a collective prize pool of more than $250,000 by the entry deadline of March 2nd at www.fedex.com/grantcontest.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Races: 16

Wins: 0

Top-5: 2

Top-10: 7

Laps Led: 18

Avg. Start: 16.8

Avg. Finish: 13.8

Hamlin Conversation – Las Vegas:

What are you most looking forward to as the Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend?

“Our team is picking up where we left off last year and really clicking so far. I’m very happy with our performance, but we still have a lot of work to do and a lot more challenges coming our way. We’ll be ready to get back at it this weekend in Las Vegas and hopefully take the checkered flag.”

Back-to-back victories in Daytona – how does it feel to be back in victory lane again this year?

“First, my thoughts are with Ryan (Newman) and his well-being, I’m proud of this FedEx team for another great accomplishment, but no win is more important than the health and safety of the competitors. It feels great to get this win and hopefully we can keep this momentum going throughout the season.”

FedEx Express Freight Along for the Ride at Las Vegas: The FedEx Ground Mid-South district will be recognized for exceptional safety performance with its district code “MIDS” on the B-post of the #11 FedEx Toyota this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.