Truck Series PR GMS Racing Gander Trucks Las Vegas Preview

By Official Release
-

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Trench Shoring / Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts: 2, Best start: 9, Laps led: 4

2020 Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts:1, Best start: 12, Best finish: 9, Laps led: 2

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed qualified and finished inside the top 10 for both races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2019.
– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 324 this week in Las Vegas. This is a brand new chassis in the GMS stable.
– Creed enters the weekend ninth in the championship standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get to Vegas. I had a strong run both times we were out here last year and I think we’ll run well this week. We’re bringing a brand new truck this week so it’s exciting to see how that will perform. I know all the guys at the shop have been working hard to get ready for these first few races and now it’s time to go out there and show what we got.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 The Cosmopolitan at Las Vegas Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats
– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

2020 Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts: 1, Best start: 6, Best finish: 11

Notes:

– Although this is Zane Smith’s first Gander Trucks start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rookie did make one Xfinity Series start at the track in 2019 where he qualified sixth.
– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 301 this week in Las Vegas. This chassis was used five times in the 2019 season and notably finished second at Texas in March of 2019.
– Smith enters the Las Vegas weekend 12th in the Gander Trucks points standings.
– The Cosmopolitan at Las Vegas will partner with Smith for this weekend’s event. The Cosmopolitan is a unique luxury resort hotel and casino in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get out to the West Coast. I’ve raced at Las Vegas in an Xfinity car so I’m familiar with the track, but it will be interesting to be there in a truck for the first time. It’s really exciting to be able to represent The Cosmopolitan at their home track.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Laps led: 57

2020 Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 13

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt has qualified inside the top 10 in every Gander Trucks event at Las Vegas that he has entered. Moffitt has scored a top-10 finish in every Las Vegas Gander Trucks start with the exception of September 2018, where he finished 11th.
– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 321. Moffitt competed with this chassis at Las Vegas in September 2019, where he qualified fourth, finished seventh and led 12 laps.
– Moffitt will be pulling double duty this weekend, racing in Friday night’s Gander Trucks race as well as Saturday’s Xfinity race for Our Motorsports.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get to Las Vegas and really show what we’ve worked on in the off season. I had strong runs in both Vegas races last year and I’m looking forward to building on that this weekend. Las Vegas is the home of the Gallagher family, and to go out there and get a win for Mr. Gallagher with Allegiant on our Silverado would be really cool.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts: 1, Best finish: 11

2020 Gander Trucks Stats
– Starts: 1, Best start: 7, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum is set to make only his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.
– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 322. This chassis went to victory lane at Phoenix in November 2019.
– Ankrum enters the Las Vegas event 11th in the points standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready to take on Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Daytona didn’t end how we wanted to and I’m looking to bounce back this week. I’m confident in what my guys are bringing to the track and everybody at GMS has been working hard to get us prepared for these first few races. It’ll be nice to be out on the West Coast. I’ve got some friends and family coming in from California and I’m looking forward to going out and competing for a win.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

