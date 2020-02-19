NASCAR Cup PR Michael McDowell Race Preview: Las Vegas

By Official Release
-

Love’s Travel Stops Returns as Primary Partner on the No. 34 Ford Mustang
McDowell on Las Vegas:”I’m really excited about going to Las Vegas for the West Coast Swing. Through the offseason, our guys at the shop have worked really hard alongside Roush Fenway Racing to upgrade our cars and we’re eager to see what our mile-and-a-half performance is going to be like. Obviously we just won’t know until we unload and are able to see where our speed is at, but we have high hopes and are looking forward to getting back on track. We also have Love’s Travel Stops coming back on the car again this weekend, so be sure to keep an eye out for our yellow and red No. 34 Ford Mustang.”

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 2 of 38
Event: Pennzoil 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)
Michael McDowell at Las Vegas
12 Starts
Best Start: 10th
Best Finish: 18th
Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
(Las Vegas, NV)
Sunday, February 23
3:30 p.m. ET FOX, PRNQualifying
Saturday, February 22
2:35 p.m. ET FS1, PRN

Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released...

Official Release - 0
Daytona Beach, Florida (February 19, 2020) -- Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.19.20

Official Release - 0
The 2020 season continues with racing out West as NASCAR heads to Las Vegas and NHRA competes just outside of Phoenix this weekend.
Read more
