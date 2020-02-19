RCR Event Preview – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 68 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets have earned 10 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the Cup Series… In 2,996 NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,076 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 16 total championships (six NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, seven NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The Las Vegas 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, February 23 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In nine NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon’s best finish is fifth in 2016. He is a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series at the track.

Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

E-Z-GO … E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Products sold under the E-Z-GO brand include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars, Freedom® RXV and Freedom TXT personal golf cars, E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles, and the 2Five® street-legal low-speed vehicle. Known for innovation in electric-vehicle technology, E-Z-GO’s newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and the company’s exclusive 72-volt AC electric powertrain found in its latest Express series vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company’s Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

Dillon in the Booth … Dillon is scheduled to serve as a guest analyst for FS1’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Tune in live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are you most looking forward to this season?

“I think what I’m most looking forward to this season is getting back out onto the track and competing for wins. I feel like we ended the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a really good run and anytime you finish the last race off with a strong finish, it makes you excited about the next season. I feel like we’ve gotten better as a group within the Chevrolet camp going into 2020 and we just want to go out there and compete strong.”

It seems like Las Vegas Motor Speedway is getting more and more worn as the years go by. How careful do you have to be with your tires there now compared to the past?

“You definitely have to take care of them. You have to keep track position and have a car that holds on for the long run. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is becoming much more similar to Chicagoland Speedway in terms of the amount of tire wear you see.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Reddick has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts there and won last year’s fall race at the speedway in dramatic fashion after the team gambled on a fuel mileage strategy. Reddick also has one win and two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Groom Boldly & TAME the BEAST … Tame the Beast® is a complete line of grooming products, brought to you by Beast Brands, featuring arousing scents and energizing properties. Their all-in-one body washes, shampoos and conditioners, soaps, lotions and shaving supplies feature stimulating scents derived from all-natural, intense botanicals you can feel-good stuff from the earth, like eucalyptus, ginseng, guarana, green tea, pomegranate, bakuchiol and moringa. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Beast Brands is dedicated to making the earth a better place through environmentally friendly practices (check out their reusable, infinitely recyclable Beast Bottle and sustainably sourced ingredients) and products that help people feel fantastic in their own skin. Their products are cruelty free and produced in the U.S.A. with locally and globally sourced ingredients. Learn more about Beast Brands and TAME the BEAST® at GetBeast.com and Amazon.com/TametheBeast. Save 20% today at GetBeast.com with code SPEEDYBEAST.

Meet Reddick … Reddick will be participating in a Q&A session at the Trackside Live stage on Sunday, February 23, at 9 a.m. local time.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Last time you were at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you won in the Xfinity Series. Is there anything you can take from that experience to help prepare for this weekend?

“Unfortunately, there isn’t much of a crossover between the two cars. That’s what makes the cup cars so challenging. We’ve got less horsepower and a lot more downforce, as well as a lot more competition. I do have some confidence entering the weekend though. I remember what my comfort level was when I won in the Truck Series there a few years ago, and while the cup cars aren’t quite the same as the truck, there is a little more crossover between the handling of those two. I’ll also be able to lean on the Chevrolet simulator and log some laps in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE before we actually arrive to Las Vegas, which will help my TAME the BEAST team figure out what we’re wanting our car to be set up with. In the end, we just really won’t know what we have until we get 15 to 20 laps on our tires during the first practice session.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 53 Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured four victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015), and most recently Tyler Reddick (2019). The Welcome, N.C., organization has completed 9,899 laps of the 10,640 (93 percent) in which they have competed. RCR has accumulated four pole awards, 14 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes, led 620 laps and averages a starting position of 9.8 and finishing position of 12.6.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Las Vegas 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, February 22, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Myatt Snider and the No. 21 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Myatt Snider’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Snider has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of sixth coming in September 2018.

About TaxSlayer … TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2019 and processed $12 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.6/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 85% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTES:

What kind of momentum does earning the pole at a place like Daytona International Speedway give you and your team as you start the season?

“It’s almost the best start to the season I could’ve imagined. As a team, we performed exceptionally well. We had a great pit stop and a very fast car. Derek Kneeland spotted a great race and my crew chief, Andy Street, made good calls. So, we jived together really well as a team, especially for the first race of the season. That just makes me that much more excited for Las Vegas.”

What are your expectations coming into this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“I’m keeping them open. I believe that we’ll have another fast car, and I’ve run particularly well in the Truck Series at Las Vegas. I’m hoping that the experience translates over, but the Xfinity cars are quite a bit different than the trucks. We’re all working hard to make sure we run as best we can. I’m just stoked to be going to the next race in another fast TaxSlayer Camaro.”