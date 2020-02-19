Featured Section 2 Ross Chastain to Fill In for Ryan Newman in No. 6 Ford

Ross Chastain to Fill In for Ryan Newman in No. 6 Ford

By Official Release
-

CONCORD, N.C. (February 19, 2020) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Ross Chastain will fill in for Ryan Newman starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford. Newman was injured in a last-lap accident while leading Monday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and has since been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing”.

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family,” added Newmark. “That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”

Chastain has won three times in the NASCAR Truck Series and twice in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including a dominating performance at LVMS in 2018. The Alva, Florida native has made 72 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and finished top-10 in the 2019 Daytona 500. He was poised for another strong finish in Monday’s 500, before being involved in a late-race accident.

Currently there is no timetable for Newman’s return. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Moving into its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

