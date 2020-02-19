Featured Section 2 Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released from Halifax Medical Center

Ryan Newman Has Been Treated and Released from Halifax Medical Center

By Official Release
-

Daytona Beach, Florida (February 19, 2020) — Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.

Official Release

