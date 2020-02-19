Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 15 Ford Performance F-150, Tanner Gray

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 2 of 23

Event: Strat 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 21

11:05 a.m…………Practice

5:05 p.m…………Qualifying (FS1)

9:00 p.m…………Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head west this weekend as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series takes on Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. Friday’s Strat 200 will mark the first time that the Rookie of the Year contender has raced at the mile-and-a-half track in Las Vegas.

The 20-year-old Artesia, N.M. native, will visit many tracks for the first time this season as he’s on his first full-time NASCAR national series campaign. While Gray doesn’t have any prior experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he does have one mile-and-a-half Truck Series start, which occurred last season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gray also has four starts at 1.5-mile tracks in the ARCA Menards Series. In those four starts, he had first, second, and third-place qualifying efforts as well as one top-five and three top-ten finishes.

The Strat 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, at 9:00 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FS1. The 134 lap race will be broken into three segments with stage ending cautions occurring on lap 30 and lap 60.

Gray on Vegas: “I’m excited to head to Vegas this week. I’ve never even been to the track there, but I really enjoy racing on the mile-and-a-half tracks. I think it’ll be a good test for us to see where we stack up and what we need to work on to improve our speedway program. With the transition to Ford, we’re always learning and continuing to work with them to get better and find more speed in our F-150’s. I’ve watched a lot of film and talked with my Ford teammates, and everyone says that it’s a racers track and allows you to move around a lot. We only have one practice session to figure it out, but I’m ready for it. Hopefully, we can put the bad luck from Daytona behind us, and get a solid top-10 finish in Vegas.”