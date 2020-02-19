THE STAGE IS SET FOR AN ACTION-PACKED WEEKEND AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE

The Pennzoil 400 is set to heat up the desert, kicking off the West Coast swing of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

Houston, TX – February 13, 2020 – Pennzoil returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the third annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Building on the heart-pounding action of the past two years, the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will once again headline an action-packed, triple-header motorsports weekend driven by fan activities and on-track exhilaration. The green flag will wave to commence the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, February 23rd at 12:30 p.m. PST and will be broadcast live on FOX.

“We at Shell and Pennzoil, have a tremendous appreciation for competitive motorsports. From the moment the green flag waves, our favorite athletes push the limits of advanced engine technology to extremes at some of the most iconic tracks across America,” said Carlos Maurer, President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “Speaking of iconic tracks, we also like to put on a good show and are thrilled to once again welcome race spectators near and far to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for yet another unforgettable year as the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube continues to establish itself as one of the premier events in the series.”

Team Penske driver and reigning Pennzoil 400 champion, Joey Logano, will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil primary paint scheme while teammate Ryan Blaney will be running in the Pennzoil co-primary paint scheme. Both Team Penske drivers will have the cutting-edge technology of Pennzoil Synthetics, made from pure natural gas, coursing through their engines as the green flag waves for 400 high-intensity miles of racing in the desert. Pennzoil works hand-in-hand with Team Penske developing and testing premium motor oil formulations under harsh conditions in the desert as a laboratory for tomorrow’s road cars.

“Jiffy Lube is proud to support one of America’s most popular motorsports series by returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the presenting sponsor of the Pennzoil 400,” said Patrick Southwick, President, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. “The brand’s involvement not only demonstrates our passion for the sport and appreciation to the supportive fan-base, but provides an opportunity to reinforce the strong relationship between Pennzoil, America’s most trusted motor oil[1], and the industry’s largest fast lube provider, Jiffy Lube.”

The relationship with Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI), owner and operator of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, provides Pennzoil a stage to cultivate relationships with fans, partners and customers and put the spotlight on a shared appreciation for motorsports.

“The Pennzoil 400 continues to push boundaries and we are proud to share that in 2020 it will be the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series West Coast swing,” said Las Vegas Motor Speedway President, Chris Powell. “Our friends at Shell and Pennzoil have a storied history in motorsports and we are thrilled to be a part of it by hosting one of the most exhilarating races of the season at our world-class facilities.”

Driven by a passion for innovation and ambition to create the most technologically advanced motor oil on the market, Pennzoil continues to work with motorsports partners, such as Las Vegas Motor Speedway, to create Pennzoil Proving Grounds. It is here where races are won that Pennzoil drivers can show the “Proof is in the Pennzoil.”

2020 Pennzoil Proving Grounds Fan Experiences:

Driving exhibitions from professional fun-havers Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa, Ultra4 off-road driver Loren Healy and professional stunt driver Rhys Millen

Drifting ride-alongs with world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa

Live Stage with notable guests and live music from the Garage Boys Band

Several notable show cars, including Joey Logano’s #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang show car, a Ford GT replica and Ferrari P3 replica from the Ford v Ferrari movie, Tommy Pike Customs’ Acura NSX, Jeff Allen of Flat 12 Gallery’s one-of-a-kind V06 and more

Photo-op moments with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube trophy and the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang show car

Autograph sessions with Team Penske and other Pennzoil Proving Grounds drivers

Oil Change Challenge presented by Jiffy Lube with competitions for prizes

Premium giveaways and a chance to win great prizes from the giant prize wheel

For more information about technical relationships between Pennzoil and motorsports teams, visit www.Pennzoil.com. To stay up-to-date on the latest activities, be sure to ‘like’ the official Pennzoil Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/Pennzoil) and follow @Pennzoil on Twitter (www.twitter.com/Pennzoil) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/Pennzoil) #Pennzoil400.

About Shell and Pennzoil

Shell Oil Company (“Shell”) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company (“Pennzoil”) are affiliates of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including the No. 1 selling premium gasoline, Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, No. 1 selling gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®, America’s most trusted motor oil [1].

Shell and Pennzoil’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. The knowledge Shell and Pennzoil gain through these alliances help address tomorrow’s world mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. www.shell.com, www.shell.us, www.pennzoil.com

About Jiffy LubeFounded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. (“Jiffy Lube”), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide though its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.