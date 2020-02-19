Truck Series PR Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 2 of 23
Event: Strat 200 (201 miles, 134 laps)

Schedule:    
Friday, Feb. 21
11:05 a.m…………Practice
5:05 p.m…………Qualifying (FS1)
9:00 p.m…………Race (FS1)
(all times ET)
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150
Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team will be back in action this weekend as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series travels west to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. Gilliland will welcome Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, aboard his F-150 to take on the first 1.5-mile track of the season.

Speedco is a national network of 53 service locations that provides oil changes, preventive maintenance, inspection services, and tire offerings for drivers in the professional trucking industry. They have been an integral part of Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR program and will continue to grow that relationship as the vibrant blue and yellow Speedco colors will adorn the sides of Gilliland’s F-150 for eight races this season.

The 19-year-old third-generation driver has plenty of experience racing on speedways. Throughout his three years competing in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Gilliland has 17 combined mile-and-a-half starts. In those races, he has earned three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. Las Vegas Motor Speedway seems to be a track that fits Gilliland’s driving style; in his last two attempts, he earned a seventh and fifth-place finish. Although luck wasn’t on their side last weekend, the No. 38 Speedco team hopes to carry the positive momentum and speed from Daytona into this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

The Strat 200 will go green on Friday, Feb. 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 134 lap race will be broken into three segments with stage ending cautions occurring on lap 30 and lap 60.

Quick Facts:
Number of Starts at LVMS – 3
Best Start – 3rd
Best Finish – 5th
Driver Point Standings: 18th

Gilliland on Las Vegas: “I’m really excited to head to Las Vegas this week, especially since we are welcoming a new sponsor on board. Speedco is going to be a big partner for us this year, and I’m looking forward to having them at the track and meeting everyone. The truck looks really good and is going to be awesome under the lights. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite mile-and-a-half race tracks because you can move around a lot. This race is colder than the fall race, so there’s a lot of grip which gives drivers more options and the ability to move around and try different lines. Vegas has a lot of character in the bumps, and it makes for a great race for the fans.”

